What Could A Quiet Place 3 Possibly Be About?

Wondering where A Quiet Place 3 is going to go is a little tough right now since we haven’t even seen the second movie yet and the third one has been given a green light. So far what we know of the second movie is that we’ll be seeing flashbacks of how the world essentially ended with the creatures arriving and tearing into humanity with wild abandon since people had no idea how to fight them or even what they were. Once a signal was found that could disrupt the creatures it was possible for the protagonists, name Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and their on-screen family, to effectively neutralize the beasts and then dispose of them. But the fact is that it’s been seen that the creatures are fairly smart and sensitive to sounds in a very profound way. The only problem this posed is that since Blunt’s character was pregnant and had to give birth during the movie, a lot of people took issue with the idea that a birthing mother could be that quiet, or that a baby wouldn’t cry upon being born. There were a few issues with the movie that many people kind of glossed over since to delve into it too deeply would be to tear it apart at the seams and admit that the idea that the creatures could hear that acutely would mean the end of the human race since on average, a human being is going to make some kind of noise. And if the creatures were to get too desperate it’s likely that their sensitivity to sound would only increase in order to aid in their hunting capabilities.

Walking on sand is a good idea, but it still implies that a family would be carrying around heavy bags of sand with them wherever they went unless they’d mapped out walking paths around a certain region and could assume that the wind wouldn’t destroy their trail. Anyone that’s lived near the coast or any area where the winds blow freely will understand that sand particles can be picked up and scattered, or something as innocuous as a dead and very dry leaf could be hidden beneath a small spill of sand. But that’s kind of getting away from the point since the idea of a third movie initially feels like it’s reaching since the second movie definitely paints a picture of a ravaged world and how it came to be that way. The premise is that now that the family has to abandon the farmhouse and surrounding area they need to find another safe haven that will allow them to stay safe for a while. Unfortunately, the reality is that they might have been safer at the farmhouse since it’s already implied that there are plenty of people left that aren’t worth saving and if post-apocalyptic movies have taught us anything, there are bound to be plenty of individuals out there that are going to be doing their best to survive and saying to hell with everyone else.

If The Walking Dead is any indication, some people might try to band together in order to see about surviving as a community, but it could easily be a situation in which only a few or one person has absolute power, such as it’s been seen in many a movie and TV show where humanity is essentially on the ropes. The third movie is bound to continue the story in an interesting way, we can only hope at this point, but it feels safe at this time to say that we can’t possibly guess, with one hundred percent accuracy at least, just where the story will go and who it will focus on this time around. It’s stated that the second movie is bound to become the daughter’s movie a little more than anyone else’s, but we’ll have to wait and see how that pans out since it would be kind of a shame to bring on actors such as Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou without pushing their importance a bit. Plus, one has to wonder if Emily Blunt’s character will make it to the third movie or if she’ll be taking a cue from her husband John when it comes to her character dying this time around. It does feel as though it might be a mistake to do such a thing since this would leave the kids without either parent, but in a harsh world where things tend to happen this might be a way to push the third story to an unseen limit and possibly create a stronger and more desperate narrative than we’ve seen as of yet. Imagine a world in which the kids have to take care of each other and trust their still-budding instincts to keep them safe. Now THAT would be terrifying.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


