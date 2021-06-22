Square Enix has recently revealed the next Marvel property that they will be giving the video game treatment! That Marvel property is Guardians of the Galaxy, made globally famous by James Gunn’s 2014 film starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. The Guardians of the Galaxy have now seen a sequel, multiple crossovers with Infinity War and Endgame, a third sequel in the works, and now a video game by Square Enix, developers of Marvel’s Avengers. Square Enix announced that they are in the middle of working on their Guardians of the Galaxy game at their E3 conference earlier this month, and with that announcement came the news that the game will be released in October 2021. So what do we want to see from Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy game this year?
Gameplay
Based on the gameplay trailer released at E3, we know that Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be a single-player game only, in which the player will take control of Peter “Star-Lord” Quill with the help of the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy. I have to admit that I was a little bit disappointed that we aren’t able to play as the rest of the Guardians. The only way that you’ll be able to even interact with the other Guardians of the Galaxy is by directing them to perform certain actions as NPCs. I would have loved to have the opportunity to take control of any of the other Guardians – I mean, just imagine being able to run rampant with Drax’s rage, perform stealth assassinations with Gamora, or roam around with a rocket launcher as Rocket. I do think that this was a bit of a missed opportunity, but I do also understand that Star-Lord is technically the leader of the Guardians, so it only makes sense. As far as the actual gameplay goes, the bit that we saw at E3 was also a bit underwhelming, and looks pretty bland. I do hope that what we saw at E3 is not what the entire game looks like, because it just looks like button mashing.
Story
Being a strictly single-player game is actually pretty rare in this day and age of video games, which means that this should be a pretty heavily story-driven game. If this is the case, then that also means that the game’s story needs to be out of this world. Square Enix is no stranger to Marvel games as they published Marvel’s Avengers, and the story for that game was thoroughly impressive, so I have high hopes for Guardians of the Galaxy. I think that Square Enix is also possibly on their way to building a Marvel Games Universe, so if they do end up merging the Guardians and Avenger’s universes, hopefully they will find a way to bring over Marvel’s Spider-Man, because there’s no way that you can build a Marvel Games Universe without including that absolute masterpiece.
Soundtrack
While the character designs aren’t very inspired by James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, it does seem that Star-Lord’s character is sticking with his classic music taste, as the Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition even includes a digital soundtrack, which means that there are sure to be some fantastic picks on this mix. Unfortunately, this probably means that streamers or any kind of content creators are probably going to want to avoid playing this game with music on, due to the ridiculous DMCA strikes as of late. However, Square Enix is offering options to play the game without copyrighted music, so even though it’s not an ideal solution, it’s something.
Comedy
One of the biggest things about the Guardians of the Galaxy is the top tier comedy that radiates from every single character, whether intentional or not. If there’s one thing that I want more than anything in this game, it’s good comedy. It’s so difficult to find a game that does comedy in a good way without overdoing it, or just being entirely too cringeworthy, but based on the E3 trailer for Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy, it looks like they’ve figured it out and struck a perfect balance with the game’s comedy.
Overall, while the gameplay in the E3 trailer was a bit underwhelming, I’m still looking forward to Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy, if for nothing other than the potential for some amazing memes and laughs throughout the entire game. Guardians of the Galaxy releases on October 26, 2021.
Image Credits: Marvel