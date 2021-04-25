Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is by far one of the best Star Wars games ever released (I said one of, not the best), and many fans quickly grew attached to the fantastic cast of characters including Cere Junda, Greez Dritus, Prauf, Nightsister Merrin, Jaro Tapal, Cal Kestis, and of course, Tarfful the Wookie. After Respawn’s massive release of Jedi Fallen Order, they were quick to suggest that a sequel for the game is already being developed, and EA CEO Andrew Wilson referred to the game as a franchise-starter. It’s hard to imagine a sequel could be even better than the first game, but Jedi Fallen Order 2 (or whatever it will be called) has a lot of expectations to live up to. So, what do we want to see in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2?
More
As with any sequel, we have to see more of essentially everything. So, here’s what we want more of in Jedi Fallen Order 2:
Characters
Characters are an integral part of any Star Wars story, and this is what truly made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order so great. Not only the story or the gameplay, but the characters were likeable and you felt connected to each and every one of them on your journey throughout the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order universe. With a sequel to the game, I would hope to see plenty more of both new and returning characters. I would love to see another story with the main cast of the first game, but I also think it would be great to see characters from other Star Wars properties like Rebels, The Clone Wars, and even Legends. I know that Legends isn’t all canon anymore, but it does seem that Disney is starting to bring some characters from Legends back into the canon Star Wars universe, so we could potentially see the return of Darth Revan, or other characters from the Legends canon. I would love to see Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, Captain Rex, and even maybe a younger Kanan Jarrus as well!
Customization
Lightsaber customization in Jedi Fallen Order was phenomenal; there were hundreds – if not thousands – of combinations for each lightsaber that allowed you to build your own and really make it your own. While it didn’t really matter too much which parts you chose other than cosmetics, it was still a great feature that I was happy to see implemented into the game. In Jedi: Fallen Order 2, however, I would love to see more of this customization expanded upon. It would be nice to see stats for each component, so that maybe different hilts give you a certain amount of strength, or something of that nature. While I don’t necessarily know if I would like Jedi: Fallen Order 2 to become a looter (though a Star Wars looter would be really cool), I think that it could be easy to unlock new lightsaber components in a way that is different from a loot system.
Planets
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order featured a solid amount of planets including Bogano, Bracca, Dathomir, Ilum, Kashyyyk, Nur, and Zeffo, so I wouldn’t necessarily say that we need more (let’s face it, 7 planets is already a lot), but I would like to see some more familiar planets thrown into the mix, as well as new ones. I want to see what Naboo, Coruscant, Kamino, and Ryloth look like post-Clone Wars and pre-New Hope. I would love to take our characters back to these planets, especially Cal with Coruscant and the Jedi Temple, and explore what happened to them after The Clone Wars. I think this would also be a great opportunity to re-introduce some of our favorite characters from the Prequel era, including maybe the return of Mace Windu? I mean, we all know that he’s still alive, right? Right?
Less
There’s really only one thing that I would like to see just a little bit less of in Jedi: Fallen Order 2, and that’s puzzles. I know, I know – the puzzles were one of the highlights of Jedi: Fallen Order, and I do agree with that. I loved most of the puzzles in the game, but there were just a few too many for my liking. Maybe, it’s just because I’m not a puzzle-person, I’m not sure. I do appreciate the effort that goes into designing these puzzles, but perhaps I’m just too weak-minded to enjoy participating in them.
Those are some of the things that I would love to see in the sequel to Respawn Entertainment’s hit, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order! Hopefully the game is officially announced soon, as I can’t wait to get my hands on the next iteration in the franchise.