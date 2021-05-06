What Eden Sher Has Been Up To Since The Middle

It does feel as though Eden Sher kind of fell off the map after The Middle ended, but one thing that people have to remember about this is that the show wrapped up in 2018, which isn’t all that far in the past. What the means is that for three years she’s been taking part in various projects or staying away from the news for the most part and collaborating with her husband now and then. It already sounds like she would enjoy getting the chance to write for TV if that opportunity came along, and she does have a book to her name, so she has skills that are marketable aside from acting, which she could get back eventually when the moment presents itself. But for the most part, she’s been keeping fairly busy since the reputation of an actor kind of demands that they keep doing something since otherwise it feels as though it might be possible for them to fade from public memory a little too quickly. Her role as Sue Heck was meant to take off from The Middle with a spinoff series, but sadly nothing happened with it for one reason or another, and while it’s fair to say that she was as disappointed as anyone, things kept moving on and so has she. Where she’s going to land when all is said and done is difficult to predict since Eden is a decent actress and she was perfect for the part of Sue, but her style of acting kind of needs the right role in the right show or movie to work unless she’s able to show some other quality in her acting that might endear her to more than one genre. As far as comedy goes she’s great since she can play a funny and in some cases hopeless but hopeful character that never quits, but until such a role comes along it’s hard to see her doing much else.
That could be a good thing since Eden is quite skilled at comedy and might find a good amount of success in continuing to ply her skill in this manner. As Sue Heck, she was at times one of the most frustratingly positive people that one could ever hope to meet since almost nothing kept her down. Her determination and positive thinking were so prevalent that it took a monumental amount of stress to get her down, and even then it’s was almost as though she had a continual failsafe in her head that would turn her misfortunes into an opportunity that would prompt her to forge ahead and deal with whatever disappointment that she’d been tossed by creating more and more opportunities to be hopeful and cheerful. This irritated her family to no end since Sue was never the type to simply share her ideas and then go on her way, she did her best to get everyone involved and get them all thinking happy thoughts to help change their outlook on life. Seriously, this young woman played this role so well that it’s hard to imagine that she’s not like in real life, at least a little bit. There’s no doubt that the role of Sue Heck was over the top for the sake of the show, but thinking that she’s at least a little like this in the real world is kind of difficult since she’s simply too good at it. It’s likely that we’ve all met someone like Sue in our lives, even if we’ve done our absolute best to ignore such people. One can’t fault anyone for being like this until it becomes obvious that they won’t leave well enough alone and move on when someone doesn’t respond in kind.
Like the rest of the world, Eden has had to deal with the pandemic as well, since her wedding had to follow COVID guidelines, even though it sounds as though it was a very happy day for her and her husband. One can just imagine what Sue Heck would have done during the pandemic, and how her positive energy would have probably annoyed the living hell out of a lot of people and possibly uplifted at least a few. It would be nice to see if there might be any interest in reviving the spinoff show from The Middle that she was going to star in, but at this time it’s not being mentioned much if at all, and it’s very possible that those that saw the pilot forgot about it the moment their attention was diverted elsewhere. That’s show business, unfortunately, but it’s a hope that we’ll see Eden kicking around on screen again eventually since she is a lot of fun to watch and does have the kind of acting talent that can keep her around and in the good graces of whoever wants to take her on.