What Ever Happened to Reality Show Star Honey Boo Boo?

An ideal night in might very well consist of a cozy blanket, unlimited snacks, a bottle (or two) of vino, and a reality show to binge watch. Call it scripted or calculated, but it’s not surprising that a lot of people find these types of shows to be a guilty pleasure. A break from the hustle and bustle of the day, where one does not need a lot of brain power or critical analyzation. At times, the more outrageous or obnoxious might even be better. Shout out to the fans of hit reality series, such as The Bachelor, The Real Housewives franchise, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Rupaul’s Drag Race! The list can just go on and on. Any glutton for reality shows would have surely been familiar with the phenomenon, which came in the form of a TLC show called, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.
What’s Behind the Honey Boo Boo Craze?
The hit reality series first premiered in 2012, and followed the eccentric family of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who was a child beauty pageant contestant. Alana was first discovered from another TLC reality show, Toddlers & Tiaras, wherein children were seen in their best gowns and full-on hair and make-up, as they compete for the crown. Fans were instantly captivated by Alana, who made the audience laugh with her charismatic personality and snarky remarks. Her quirky and “no holds barred” family made it all the more humorous. It did not take long for the rest of the nation to fall under their family’s spell, as Here Comes Honey Boo Boo rocked the ratings game, and became a sure-fire hit. The series featured Alana and the rest of her family, which comprised of her mom called, June “Mama June” Shannon, her father named, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, sisters Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, and niece, Kaitlyn Cardwell.
Some of the factors that can make a reality show stand out are its authenticity and originality. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo seemed to tick off all these items. Season 1 was off to a good start. The episodes covered the family members’ daily routines, and let me tell you, they were definitely a force to be reckoned with, to say the least. They showed no pretensions, and were not ashamed to reveal their true selves on camera. Who could ever forget Mama June’s “Sketti” recipe, which was just basically a load of butter and ketchup mixed together to make spaghetti sauce? There were a whole lot of other homemade “recipes” crafted with Mama June’s favorite ingredient, butter. Another memorable episode was when the family played a made-up game called, “Doorknob”, wherein the rules were really quite simple. Whenever somebody in the family lets out a fart, another person must yell “doorknob”. Whoever touches the closest doorknob first is declared the winner. It may be hard to imagine how a game like this can be appealing when only seen in text. It’s a whole different experience watching it come to life on the show. These are just some of the silly antics that the entire family takes their viewers on.
The Fall from Grace
The series ran a successful four seasons until its narrative shifted. In October 2014, TLC decided to cancel the entire series when Mama June was seen with Mark Anthony McDaniel, who was previously convicted of aggravated child molestation, and served 10 years in jail. On top of that, McDaniel was also a registered sex offender. To make matters worse, the Pumpkin also revealed that the father of her child was another registered sex offender, who was even featured on the show, NBC Dateline’s: To Catch a Predator. These series of unfortunate events confirmed the end of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo era in reality television.
Fast forward to 2021, and fans of the hit series might be wondering what Alana and her family are up to. It’s safe to say that the abrupt end of the once upon a time famed series, didn’t give their loyal fans proper closure. This is why it felt both shocking and pretty darn nostalgic to see Alana all grown up in her recent Teen Vogue feature. It’s comforting to know that she didn’t fall prey to the perils of reality television, as she continues to live her best life as a normal 16-year-old teen. The official photos from the shoot, as well as the birthday interview at the end, just proves that one of reality television’s favorite child stars has still got it. We can’t wait to see what’s next. We’re still rooting for you, Alana!