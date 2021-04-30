What exactly is the Avengers Tachyon Anomaly Event? Marvel’s Avengers has been busy playing catch up since the game released almost a year ago in August 2020, and with that comes a brand new event known as the Tachyon Anomaly. Marvel’s Avengers Tachyon Anomaly event brings a ton of new features to the game, and one very key marketing highlight: the ability to play as more than one of the same Hero! This means that you’ll be able to play the game just how you’d normally play, or you could choose to have an entire team composed of Hulks, Iron Men, Black Widows, Hawkeyes, or any combination of Heroes that you wish! So what else has been introduced to the game with this event, and what exactly is the Avengers Tachyon Anomaly event?
Avengers Tachyon Anomaly
The entire Tachyon Anomaly event began on April 22 and will last all the way until May 3, and includes the Temporal Assault Event, a new Tachyon Rift Mission, lower-level Tachyon Rift Missions, and Animated Nameplates. What is the Temporal Assault Event, you ask? Well, it looks like AIM has been tampering with time which has led to periodic Tachyon Anomalies. This allows you to have more than one of the same Hero on your Strike Team, and even during matchmaking. You’ll be rewarded with Priority Set gear for the Hero you’re playing regardless of Level, from daily missions. Completing the weekly mission, however, will reward you 1 piece of gear from the Hivemind set per Hero above PL120, and each Hero below PL120 will get an Epic item instead.
Animated Nameplates
Temporal Assault Nameplates are animated nameplates that you can obtain to add some shine to your experience. After completing your first daily or weekly mission chain, you’ll receive an animated team nameplate that can be used on any Hero. Unfortunately, any subsequent completions will not award more nameplates, but you can purchase additional Hero-specific nameplates in the Marketplace.
HARM Room Updates
Dreadbots and Airborne enemy groups have been added to the Custom/Intel HARM Room. Deadbot groups are, as the name suggests, focused on Dreadbot enemies, whereas the Airborne group is themed around flying enemies.
Operation Replay
You are finally able to replay both Operation: Taking Aim as well as Operation: Future Imperfect as many times as you’d like.
Now, it’s time to get into some patch notes!
Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative
- Villain Sector missions now properly update and rotate with new missions.
- A second Black Widow no longer appears at the War Table during the Mistaken Identity intro cutscene.
- In the Hawkeyes mission, the mission’s outro no longer leaves the player on a still image for a prolonged period of time before progressing.
- In The Light That Failed, activating a Major Artifact no longer causes issues in Iron Man’s flight tutorial.
- Assignments no longer reset when switching between mission givers and faction terminals.
- Resolved an issue on Global Presence where enemies may not spawn during multiplayer sessions.
- Players can no longer go out of world on Tachyon Mission – Breakout due to rapidly flying through the map as Iron Man before parts of the environment appear.
- Various stability optimizations and improvements.
- Steam: Improved loading times.
Multiplayer & Matchmaking
- Fixed an issue where PS5 and PS4 players did not transition successfully to the Quinjet upon War Zone completion.
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes have different NPCs at the helicarrier after matchmaking.
- Fixed an issue where matchmaking could be disabled for players without their input.
- Resolved an issue where a player could not join another player’s active War Zone session that they just left.
- Turbulence Elite and Desert Vault Elite Missions appear correctly on the War Table.
- Various matchmaking optimizations and improvements.
Art & Animation
- Updated Kate’s <3 outfit name to “Heart.”
- The tank prying animation on Secrets Within no longer appears broken.
- Kamala’s hands no longer become erroneously gigantic when players press both a melee attack button and jump button at the same time while Embiggened.
- Fixed an issue where crates and resource containers would flicker at longer distances.
- Resolved multiple issues where aiming or using a ranged attack immediately before using a finisher could result in a bugged animation, inability to aim, or camera issues.
- Added audio to Hawkeye Takedowns in the Marketplace in cases where there was no audio.
User Interface
- Updated the Character select menu to more accurately reflect the clickable area to select a desired Hero.
- Faction reward notifications no longer pop-up constantly during missions.
- After defeating the Warbot in Family Reunion and watching the cinematic, the player’s HUD now properly appears.
- Codex entry for the Elite Dreadbot is properly unlocked.
- General UI improvements and fixes.
Combat
- Fixed a rare issue where sometimes, the player would not be able to jump or fly after using a War Zone elevator.
- Hawkeye’s Heroic abilities can now be activated immediately after grappling.
- Fixed a rare issue where Kamala’s High Five would sometimes not fully stretch out and instead linger in front of her.
- Fixed an issue where Adaptoids’ laser beams can continuously fire, despite being defeated.
- Thor’s God Blast no longer knocks drones away prematurely, before Thor can finish casting the ability.
- In Gathering of Evil, Abomination no longer gets stuck on the center structure.
Known Issues & Workarounds
- If a player made progress in the Reassemble Campaign, and they attempt to re-enter the game with only a partial install of the game, they will crash when pressing a button to enter the Main Menu.
We recommend that players fully install their game until this is resolved.
So, there you have it: everything you need to know about the Tachyon Anomaly Event in Marvel’s Avengers. It’s pretty cool that you’re now able to select more than one of the same hero, however you’ll only have until May 3, 2021 to do so, if you choose. Unless Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics decide to leave the feature in as is, however, I don’t think that will be the case. I can’t wait to see those MCU skins in the game as well, because the leaks look super cool!