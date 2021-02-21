What Happened at the 2020 Anime Awards?

The 2020 Anime Awards on Crunchyroll have just wrapped up and we’ve now got our winners for the following categories: Anime of the Year, Best Protagonist, Best Antagonist, Best Boy, Best Girl, Best Opening Sequence, Best Ending Sequence, Best VA Performance (JP), Best VA Performance (EN), Best Director, Best Animation, Best Character Design, Best Fight Scene, Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Score, Best Couple, and Best Fantasy. These categories are the same every year at the Anime Awards. So who won for each of these categories at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards? Find out next time on Dragon Ball Z! Just kidding, keep reading and I’ll list all of the winners for the 2020 Anime Awards. (I’m so sorry for the Dragon Ball joke, please keep reading my articles.)
Best Protagonist Nominees
- Natsume (Deca-Dence)
- Yuji Iradori (Jujutsu Kaisen)
- Midori Asakua (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!)
- Catarina Claes (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) WINNER
- Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants)
- Shoyo Hinata (Haikyu!! To The Top)
Best Antagonist Nominees
- En (Dorohedoro)
- Rachel (Tower of God)
- Echidna (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2)
- Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen) WINNER
- Akito Soma (Fruits Basket Season 2)
- Overhaul (My Hero Academia Season 4)
Best Boy Nominees
- Caimen (Dorohedoro)
- Khun Aguero Agnes (Tower of God)
- Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants)
- Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)
- Legoshi (Beastars)
- Shoyo Hinata (Haikyu!! To The Top) WINNER
Best Girl Nominees
- Sayaka Kanamori (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!)
- Noi (Dorohedoro)
- Abigail Jones (Great Pretender)
- Chizuru Mizuhara (Rent-a-Girlfriend)
- Catarina Claes (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!)
- Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-sama: Love is War?) WINNER
Best Opening Sequence Nominees
- Easy Breezy (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!)
- Wild Side (Beastars) WINNER
- DADDY DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki (Kaguya-sama: Love is War!)
- Kaikai Kitan (Jujutsu Kaisen)
- G.P. (Great Pretender)
- Phoenix (Haikyu!! To The Top)
Best Ending Sequence Nominees
- Lost in Paradise (Jujustu Kaisen) WINNER
- Night Running (BNA: Brand New Animal)
- Welcome My Friend (The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED)
- The Great Pretender (Great Pretender)
- D.D.D.D (Dorohedoro)
- Last Dance (In/Spectre)
Best VA Performance (JP) Nominees
- Riho Sugiyama (Wave. Listen to Me!)
- Yusuke Kobayashi (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2) WINNER
- Mutsumi Tamura (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!)
- Magumi Ogata (Toilet-bound Hanako-kun)
- Yuichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen)
- Yusuke Onuki (The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED)
Best VA Performance (EN) Nominees
- Zeno Robinson (My Hero Academia Season 4) WINNER
- Aaron Phillips (Great Pretender)
- Jonah Scott (Beastars)
- Crispin Freeman (Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia)
- Johnny Yong Bosch (Tower of God)
- Anairis Quiñones (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2)
Best Director Nominees
- Masaaki Yuasa (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) WINNER
- Sunghoo Park (Jujutsu Kaisen)
- Mamoru Hatakeyama (Kaguya-sama: Love is War?)
- Yuzuru Tachikawa (Deca-Dence)
- Hiro Kaburagi (Great Pretender)
- Takashi Sano (Tower of God)
Best Animation Nominees
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! WINNER
- Great Pretender
- Princess Connect! Re:Dive
- The God of High School
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Beastars
Best Character Design Nominees
- Naoyuki Asano (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!)
- Mayuka Ito (Toilet-bound Hanako-kun) WINNER
- Masashi Kudoh and Miho Tanino (Tower of God)
- Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Hitotake Katou (Great Pretender)
- Genice Chan and Yuusuke Yoshigaki (BNA: Brand New Animal)
- Rumiko Takahashi and Yoshihito Hishinuma (Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon)
Best Fight Scene Nominees
- Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)
- Bercouli vs. Dark God Vecta (Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2)
- Jin Mori vs. Han Daswi (The God of High School)
- Jin Mori vs. Jegal Taek (The God of High School)
- Deku vs. Overhaul (My Hero Academia Season 4) WINNER
- Brawler vs. Master (Akudama Drive)
Best Drama Nominees
- Fruits Basket (Season 2) WINNER
- Japan Sinks: 2020
- Beastars
- Great Pretender
- Sing “Yesterday” For Me
- Somali and the Forest Spirit
Best Comedy Nominees
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Kakushigoto
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War? WINNER
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
- The Misfit Demon of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
Best Score Nominees
- Kevin Penkin (Tower of God) WINNER
- Satoru Kousaki (Beastars)
- Alisa Okehazama (The God of High School)
- Yutaka Yamada (Great Pretender)
- Oorutaichi (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!)
- Kensuke Ushio (Japan Sinks: 2020)
Best Couple Nominees
- NasaYuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki (TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You)
- Legoshi & Haru (Beastars)
- Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!)
- Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane (Kaguya-sama: Love is War?)
- Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa (In/Spectre)
- Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita (Rent-a-Girlfriend)
Best Fantasy Nominees
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2) WINNER
- Deca-Dence
- Dorohedoro
- Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
- Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2
- Tower of God
Best Anime
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Great Pretender
- Appare-Ranman!
- Jujutsu Kaisen WINNER
- Dorohedoro
- Beastars
And there’s your winners for each category in the 2020 Crunchyroll Anime Awards!