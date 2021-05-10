What Happens After Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3?

Take a minute and imagine if James Gunn was never fired by Disney back in 2018. Now yes, we should all be happy that they made amends, because we are now officially getting the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. What an announcement that was. From getting official titles and release dates being announced, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was among them. As of now, the third Guardians movie will be released on May 23, 2023. Seems like a long way off, doesn’t it? Before James Gunn was fired, Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 3 was supposed to come out in 2019. At least, that was the original plan.
The thing is, we can all sulk about how we didn’t get the third Guardians movie sooner. However, there was a lot of good that came out of James Gunn’s firing. First of all, he eventually got rehired, so in a way, it all worked out. And let’s not forget that right after he got fired, Warner Bros. snatched him up to helm the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie. That’s got to be on the top of my most anticipated movies of 2021 list. I’m a fan of James Gunn and I love what he did with the Guardians of the Galaxy.
So now that he’s had an extra few years to rethink about his vision for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, I can’t help but wonder what new ideas he has come up with. He’s had some time to think about how he wants to end the Guardians trilogy, so I’m guessing he wants to makes some big changes to the team before their final chapter.
Based on what James Gunn has been saying recently, it’s possible he might just stick with TV after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Let’s hope that’s not true, because I know how much we’d all like to see more of his Guardians. Oh, and yes, a sequel to The Suicide Squad. That’s something that really needs to happen, considering he’ll probably redeem the team. But before that happens, we have to see how he closes the trilogy for his first comic book team. I’m sure we can expect a lot of comedy and ’80s music, but I have a strong feeling he’ll retire some of the Guardians.
What do I mean by retire? Well, it’s not really what we want, but if we’re getting a new Avengers team, I bet we’ll be getting new Guardians of the Galaxy. Times are changing, so that means new heroes. I’d like to begin by talking about the most popular rumors surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
The biggest rumor I heard goes a few years back and it has a lot to do our favorite talking raccoon. Oh, and I’m pretty sure I read this from We Got This Covered, so I wouldn’t take it too seriously. On the other hand, it does sound like it could be something James Gunn would want to work with. The rumor: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will include Rocket’s creator as the main antagonist. Guess who is apparently supposed to be playing him? A very special gentlemen who goes by the name of Mark Hamill.
That alone just makes me want this rumor to be true. How can we possibly say no to Mark Hamill joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? An obvious rhetorical question, but then again, how has he not already joined it? That’s a much better question, and I honestly wouldn’t expect him to make his MCU debut in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. However, I believe bringing Mark Hamill on board and have James Gunn work with his iconic voice acting abilities is a recipe for major success.
I mean, the man would just be able to read some James Gunn-ish lines in his Joker-like voice and we’d all be pulled in like moths to lamplight. So I’ll be honest, I don’t know much about Rocket Raccoon’s creator. The only actual iteration I’ve seen of him is the version from the Guardians of the Galaxy Telltale games. I remember him as a creepy mad scientist who conducted all kinds of crazy experiments. You know, like putting a talking raccoon together.
So if there is some legitimacy to this rumor, then what does that mean for Rocket? James Gunn did briefly touch on his backstory in the last two movies, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he expanded on it in the third movie. If he does, then it could mean Rocket’s days as a Guardian of the Galaxy are numbered. No, I don’t want him to die, but after meeting his creator, it’s possible he could meet another talking raccoon. I picture it to be similar to how he met the talking female raccoon in the Telltale games. Could an interaction like this prompt Rocket to take some time away from the Guardians? After all, he never imagined there were others like him out there, so meeting another talking raccoon like him could change his perspective.
But Rocket isn’t the only Guardian I’m wondering about. The most notable member on my mind is the great Drax the Destroyer. A little history check, Dave Bautista was very vocal about his dissatisfaction for James Gunn being fired. He had some not-so nice things to say about Disney when it happened and even though Disney rehired James Gunn, Dave Bautista is probably still holding a grudge. I have a feeling he’ll want to depart from Disney soon. Heck, he even recently confirmed that he’ll be done with Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Yeah, I don’t want that happen, but I have this bad feeling Drax could meet his end in the next Guardians movie.
Oh boy, I’m getting teary just thinking about this. My biggest prediction for Guardians 3 is the departure of Rocket and the end of Drax. And what about the rest of the team? Well, Groot is on his way to becoming an adult again, so if Rocket does leave, we could be preparing for a very emotional goodbye between them. Can the Guardians possibly replace Rocket? Well, there was another talking animal who joined their ranks.
This animal was a telepathic Soviet dog dressed as a astronaut, named Cosmo the Spacedog. Let’s face it, if they’re going to replace Rocket, there can only be one logical guy to take his place and that’s Cosmo. He’s a telepathic Soviet dog who can make everyone laugh like Rocket did. If he’s not added to the team soon, it would be a missed opportunity. He’s already made small cameos in the last two movies, but he’s got to join the Guardians.
Speaking of which, I think now’s the time for some new Guardians. Aside from Cosmo, I think there’s room for heroes like Quasar, aka Wendell Vaughn, the bearer of the Quantum Bands, Phyla-Vell, another Captain Marvel who looks a lot more badass, not to mention take the place for Gamora. And of course, we can’t forget about Adam Warlock, who was teased in the end of the second Guardians movie. Heck, Adam Warlock can take up a leadership position for the new Guardians team. I don’t think Star-Lord would appreciate that much, but it would be very fun to see the two of them fight over it. Can the two of them act as dual leaders to the new Guardians? This would be a good set up for the next movie.