What Happens to the Meat on ‘Forged in Fire’ After It Gets Sliced?

Over the last decade or so, reality TV has become more and more diverse in terms of the types of shows on the air. Forged in Fire is part of a new generation of competition shows that introduces viewers to something they otherwise would’ve probably never been exposed to. During each episode of the show, contestants compete to see who can forge the best blade. The winner of the contest goes home with a $10,000 prize. As part of the competition, the bladesmiths put their creations to the test by attempting to slice through meat. Since the food is never shown being eaten, many viewers have started to wonder what happens to the meat after it’s cut. Keep reading to find out what happens to the meat on Forged in Fire after it’s sliced.
How Does Forged In The Fire Work?
Before we get into what happens to the meat, we should probably talk about how the competition works. each episode features four bladesmiths who are ready to put their skills to the test. The competition begins with each bladesmith making a blade using steel given to them on the show. The contestants can make the blade using their own personal style and/or technique, however, they must stay within the criteria given to them by the host. After this portion of the show, the blades are evaluated by a panel of judges, and one contestant is eliminated from the show.
In the next round, the bladesmiths are tasked with turning their blades into complete knives which means adding handles and other features. It is during this time that the blades are put to the test by being used to slice various items including meat. The contestant with the poorest performance is eliminated after this round.
The third and final round requires the two remaining contestants to replicate a weapon shown to them. This weapon is also tested for durability and usability. The last bladesmith standing is considered the winner and earns the monetary prize.
What Happens To The Meat?
We’ve all been told how bad it is to waste food, so naturally, everybody hopes that the meat from Forge in Fire doesn’t just go to waste. The good news is that the meat gets eaten. Bill Goldberg, who hosts the spin-off series, Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, told Game Spot, “it just depends on what’s on the menu that day because it’s quite possible that it can end up on a grill right next to set, depending upon whether it be the pork loin. Most of the time, the fish does not go to waste, whether it be cleaned up and sushied or put on the grill. We try not to waste anything on that show.”
There is, however, situations where the meat on the show can’t be eaten. Apparently, some of it has been sitting in hot warehouses and isn’t fit for human consumption. The good news though, is that that meat doesn’t go to waste either. According to a Reddit thread, a user named Hotseat_Hero who is a former competitor said, “The meat gets donated to places, typically not for human consumption. Instead, wildlife reservations and things like that get the meat in order to keep it from going to waste.”
Either way, you can now watch the show without having to wonder what happens to the meat or feel guilty over the idea that it may be getting thrown out.
Is Cutting Meat A Necessity For The Show?
While there are a lot of people who feel much better knowing that the meat on Forged in Fire doesn’t go to waste, many still feel like using meat just to test a blade is a wasteful concept. After all, some people may not be too keen on the idea that animals are being slaughtered simply for the sake of a reality show. Of course, there are certainly other ways these blades could be tested, cutting meat adds a certain level of entertainment to the show.
Forged In The Fire Season 9
Forged in the Fire is currently in its 8th season, and it’s built a very large fan base over the years. Unfortunately, the show hasn’t yet been renewed for season nine but there’s nothing to suggest that the show won’t get another season. With production timelines still a little out of wack due to the pandemic, there’s a good chance there’s just a bit of a delay. If the show does come back, there are a lot of people who will be looking forward to it.