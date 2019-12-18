What Happens When Someone Wins “Forged in Fire?”

Just in case you don’t know what Forged in Fire is all about, even if the name should bring to mind a few images, it’s a reality show that’s actually a little more real than most since it features contestants that are part of a long and very storied tradition that still exists but is thought by many to be less than needed today. Of course that’s not exactly the truth since old-school blacksmiths are still very much in demand in some areas of the world, just not for the types of weaponry that you can see them constructing on the show. With Forged in Fire you get the old-time weaponry with a blend of modern and even old-school techniques that are used to produce some very impressive weaponry. The only thing about the show is that once the finalist reach the last challenge their skills are put to a few very strenuous tests that show just how skilled they really are and how strong their weapons turn out to be. Each winner of this contest walks away with a $10,000 prize, and of course bragging rights and the possibility of watching their business gain a little more notoriety for their success. As Alex Mathews of WTap shows this is something that a lot of blacksmiths might like to see happen in their lifetime but only so many will ever accomplish. Forging a weapon is after all a delicate and time-consuming process since there’s more to it than you might think. But when the show is all over and done with the contestants go back to their forges and the winners get to figure out how to spend the money.
Shop upgrades for those blacksmiths that have the passion and use this as a means of income is an important consideration of course since the cost of materials and tools is, as you can imagine, kind of spendy given what they need to work with and the kind of materials that are used to construct some of the impressive swords, knives, and other implements they create. One thing about blacksmiths is that they’ve been a big part of history as without them the weapons as we know them now wouldn’t exist. Everything from the most rudimentary to the most finely-crafted pieces of weaponry that can be found on the market or throughout history today have been the products of blacksmiths. While some might want to argue that weaponry isn’t as beautiful as other creations can be, blacksmiths have been important for many other reasons as well since their skill when it comes to bending and shaping metal for one purpose or another has been useful in many ways. There is something about weaponry though that is intriguing to many people.
Whether it’s the design of a blade, an arrowhead, a hammer, or anything that can be used to deal damage to another person, there is something special about the crafting of a weapon that has little if anything to do with its use. Watching the works of art come together as the smiths shape and forge them is impressive since it is as simple as a person bending and shaping the iron to their will and imagination, but there’s still more to it than that. The passion that has to go into making a weapon of such exquisite and unique design is an extension of the blacksmith and their imagination as well as the will they exert over the process. There are some that would roll their eyes and state that there’s not much to it, but with the level of passion that some people have for this trade it’s obvious that there is in fact a lot more to it and that some of these creations are without any doubt their pride and joy. Having watched the show more than a few times now it’s easy to state that not every blacksmith is as skilled as the others, but they’re all dedicated to creating something that is a part of themselves. Like many things in life, crafting a weapon is a work that takes time, patience, and a great deal of interest in what the person is doing in order to make it worth doing. The $10,000 prize at the end is nice since it does allow the winning smith to feel appreciated and to possibly purchase some upgrades to their shop, but it’s also a vindication that they’re doing it right since the tests that their weapons are put through are simply insane.
Imagine working your heart out on a blade, putting everything you had into it, and then watching the crew put it through one test after another, bending it this way and that until you’re almost certain it’s going to break or warp, and then hacking away at a block of ice with it. Forged weapons are tough, but even metal has a limit. Thankfully though if a smith has done their job correctly their weapons will survive, and they’ll have proven that they have what it takes to make a quality implement.