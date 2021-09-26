What Has The Cast Of “House Of Cards” Been Up To Since The Series Ended?

When House Of Cards premiered on Netflix, it blew the minds of viewers away, largely because of Frank Underwood’s (Kevin Spacey) thought-provoking one-liners. Annie Obnowlenny, a viewer who loved the show, wrote of it: “This show has become a gamechanger for me; not just with the screenplay, but with the socio-economic issues tackled through various characters, including racism, women’s rights, sexual assaults, LGBTQ+ relationships, religion, corruption, mental illness, and so much more. House of Cards is also one of the only shows that I believe tackles corruption issues within politicians and prominent public figures. The influence of power through Frank and Claire is chilling, yet entertaining.” True to Annie’s sentiments, the show, based on a book by Michael Dobbs that bears the same name, resonated with many people, achieving a staggering 33 Primetime Emmy nominations through its six-season run. House of Cards’ abrupt end was attributed to sexual misconduct allegations against lead actor Kevin Spacey. Since the series came to a halt in 2018, here’s what the rest of the cast has been up to:
1. Robin Wright (Claire Underwood)
On wrapping up the final season, Wright, in an interview with Stephen Colbert revealed that, at first, everyone was clueless. Eventually, production chose to explore Claire’s turn at the White House, giving the fans much-needed relief. Since 2018, Wright has gone on to appear in films such as Land, Wonder Woman 1984, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
2. Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper)
As Doug Stamper, Michael Kelly served as Underwood’s right-hand man. His character managed to survive all seasons, and the portrayal earned Kelly a couple of Emmy nominations. Since the show came to an end, Kelly has portrayed the role of Mike November on Jack Ryan, and that of Andrew McCabe on The Corney Rule. In film, Kelly has appeared as Eckhart on Outside the Wire, and as John Zbikowski in All Square, a film in which he also served as producer.
3. Kate Mara ( Zoe Barnes)
As a reporter for The Washington Herald, Zoe Barnes’ story came to a tragic end when she was pushed in the way on an oncoming train by Underwood, with whom she had an affair. Hers was an acting stint that ended in 2016. Since then, Mara has appeared in films such as My Days of Mercy and Chappaquiddick. On television, she has had roles on Pose, in which she played the role of Patty Bowes, and A Teacher, in which she portrayed Claire Wilson.
4. Corey Stoll (Peter Russo)
Corey Stoll’s role as Peter Russo on House of Cards earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Just like Mara, his was a significant role that ended in 2016. Since then, he’s had several roles on television shows including The Normal Heart, Homeland, American Experience, and Scenes From a Marriage. On the big screen, Stoll’s resume is just as impressive, having appeared in The Seagull, The Report, and First Man, to name but a few.
5. Boris McGiver (Tom Hammerschmidt)
As the top editor of The Washington Herald, McGiver was on Underwood’s case, and heavy on trying to expose his shady dealings. Born to an acting family, McGiver’s resume dates all the way back to 1987. McGiver appears to not be too fond of the big screen, but his latest project after House of Cards was Point Blank, where he played the role of Masterson. On television, he has appeared As Matthew Korecki on Evil, Uncle George on Servant, and Glen Maskins on For Life.
6. Derek Cecil (Seth Grayson)
As Seth Grayson, Derek Cecil managed to outsmart Underwood in his own game, manipulating his way into being press secretary through blackmail. We first met him during the show’s second season, and he’s one of the characters who lasted until the show came to a close. Cecil has since appeared on the 2019 film Tomorrow Man and landed roles on The Outsider, where he played Andy Katcavage, and The First Lady, in which he portrayed Donald Rumsfeld.
7. Lars Mikkelsen ( Viktor Petrov)
We first met Petrov, the president of Russia, during the show’s third season. The International Emmy Award winner first begun as a juggler on the streets, having given up a potential career in biology. When it comes to acting, he is a late bloomer who enrolled in school at the age of 27. One thing led to another, and he found himself in Hollywood. Since the ending of House of Cards, he has appeared on Devils and The Witcher.
8. Campbell Scott (Mark Usher)
Just like Underwood, Mark Usher knew a thing or two about climbing up the ladder. Through the seasons, he worked his way from being a campaign manager and wound up as Vice President under Claire’s administration. Following the end of House of Cards, Scott has appeared on The 11th Green and is set to make an appearance in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is in its large stages of production. On television, he has played the role of Frank on Soundtrack and appeared on episodes of Prodigal Son and Instinct.
9. Constance Zimmer (Janine Skorsky)
Janine Skorsky made appearances all through the seasons as a reporter for The Washington Herald. Hers was a love for acting that brewed when she was just in high school. It goes without saying that acting is a passion, and after the final season of House of Cards came and passed, Zimmer landed voicing roles on Burger Boss and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. On television, she has appeared on Shameless, Condor, and Good Trouble.
10. Patricia Clarkson (Jane Davis)
Jane Davis first made an appearance on the fifth season where she got introduced as the Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade. Davis had a strong allegiance to the Underwoods. Her closeness to Claire was triggered by a bomb scare, that eventually led to her becoming the Doug to Claire, carrying out deals behind-the-scenes like unearthing information on Duncan Shephard. Davis’ closeness to Underwood was nearly intimate, given that Claire had not so many people she could trust. After wrapping up the final season, Clarkson didn’t wait too long to get another role. She appeared on Out of Blue, and is set to make an appearance on the 2022 film, She Said.