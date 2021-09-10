What Hollywood Gets Completely Wrong about Slackers

The term ‘slacker’ could mean a lot of things since in the movies it’s usually the people smoking pot, hanging out, and who don’t have a lot of ambition in life. In the real world, this isn’t really that different but there are several things that the movies tend to show that aren’t entirely accurate since while slackers can in fact be very interesting people they can also be a giant waste of space and a massive drain on the economy. A lot of different people have different views when it comes to those who are designated as slackers since some take the designation with pride while others find it to be an insult that they might struggle to get away from. But the point of being a slacker is that people generally think that such people don’t do much of anything other than as little as possible to get by and survive or mooch off of others that have more than they do while creating a line of reasoning that, to them, likely makes sense.
Here’s what Hollywood tends to get wrong about slackers.
5. They’re not always hiding some genius talent
A lot of times slackers in the movies tend to have one special skill that ends up getting them paid or at the very least is something that they can do better than anyone else. While this is evident in the real world as well, it’s not a regular thing that tends to happen. Many slackers in the real world might have skills that they developed before they decided to toss their ambition to the side, but a lot of them are those that will sit around doing next to nothing while wondering why their lives are going nowhere. The worst among them will blame anyone and everyone else for their lack of ambition and will gladly mooch off of anyone that will allow such a thing.
4. They don’t always come out on top
A lot of movies will show that something or someone finally kicks the slacker into gear and gets them moving forward when in truth it’s not always this easy. Years of being a slacker don’t get sorted out overnight or in a short period of time since the habits that are formed while slacking are kind of hard to break. It’s possible to turn one’s life around, but coming out on top as happens in the movies is often something that will be offset with a serious lack of trust in the individual since for too long it’s likely that they’ve been disappointing people and doing whatever they can to simply get by.
3. Some slackers are far more productive than they appear
Just because they’re depicted as doing little to nothing when it comes to life, some slackers are actually very productive, they simply don’t have the drive to excel at everything. In the movies, it might appear that slackers just lie around a lot of the time or spend a lot of their hours doing mundane tasks that won’t help them out in life. Some slackers are actually busy doing this or that, even if it doesn’t make sense to a lot of people. It’s kind of contradictory to what many people see as their nature, but some slackers are a little bit industrious at least, though quite often this is in the pursuit of something that won’t do much other than keep them busy.
2. Despite the glorification their lives are often a real mess
At some point in the movies, and largely thanks to a great number of celebrities that play slackers, this designation became cool and hip, when in the real world it’s one of the worst possible things to be seen as. Being a slacker doesn’t inspire a lot of faith in people when it comes to the workplace or any other facet of life since it typically means that a person is going to do something on their time and their terms if they do it at all. Far too often, slackers are the types of people that won’t bother doing something unless they’re going to get paid right after or even before, which is usually a mistake.
1. There’s a lot of diversity to be a slacker
Slackers don’t come in one shape, size, or appearance, since those that have been seen in the movies tend to be given a certain appearance that makes it easy to point them out. There’s a certain way of talking that identifies them as well, but in real life, it’s not quite that easy since slackers might be standing right next to you and you would never know it. On top of that, there are different levels of slackers that exist since not everyone is a couch potato that’s smoking pot and playing video games.
At the end of the day though, slackers are usually those that lack a good deal of drive and ambition.