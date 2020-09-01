What is the Conservative Hype House?

2020 has been an interesting year in a lot of ways, and for many people it’s also been a bad one. But if there’s one group of people who have continued to thrive amid the pandemic and all of the other crap 2020 has thrown at the world, it’s social media influencers – especially ones on TikTok. Despite being around for the last few years, TikTok has seen lots of growth in 2020 and Gen Z is loving every minute of it. They’ve even created collaborative full of creators who live and work together. Among them is the Hype House which is home to some of TikTok’s most popular users. HypeHouse has gotten so big that it’s even spawned a spinoff that has a lot of people talking. The Conservative Hype House as its called, is comprised of a group of TikTokers who aren’t afraid to share their political views. Continue reading to learn all about the Conservative Hype House.
Who Is In The Conservative Hype House?
The Hype House is made up of some very well-known TikTokers, but the names in the Conservative Hype House aren’t as widely known. At the moment, the group has 7 members: Cam, Null, Pastor Greg Locke, Topher, Tyler Bluntman, Zoba, and Violet Magic Sin. Unlike the members of the regular Hype House, no one in this group has millions of followers. However, combined, the members of the Conservative Hype House have just over 1.5 million followers. The members have their own individual accounts, but they also have a collective TikTok where they take turns posting content.
Whether you’ve heard of the Conservative Hype House will largely depend on your personal politics. If you’re a conservative person, you’ll likely appreciate the things they post. On the other hand, more progressive people will probably find themselves cringing.
As you can probably guess by the name of the house, most of their content is centered around sharing their conservative view points. They have spoken out against the Black Lives Matter movement, have denied the seriousness of the coronavirus, and showed support for Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who recently murdered two unarmed protestors in Kenosha, WI.
Social media isn’t the only place where you can find the Conservative Hype House. They also have a website where they sell branded merchandise. The items contain phrases like “Looter Lives Don’t Matter” and “got liberty?”
How Does The Conservative Hype House Feel About President Trump’s TikTok Ban?
TikTokers across the United States clutched their pearls a bit when news spread that President Trump had plans to ban the app. The desire to ban the app comes from the belief that TikTok poses a huge privacy threat to its users. Although the members of the Conservative Hype House are big supporters of President Trump, they don’t seem to be in agreeance with the potential ban. In a TikTok, one of the group’s members, Cam, said that he “absolutely” does not agree with the decision. He feels that TikTok has taken the proper measures to keep everyone’s data safe.
Of course, politics aside, the crew has personal reasons for wanting TikTok to stick around. Banning the platform in the U.S. would significant impact the Conservative Hype House and countless other creators. While the ban seems to be on hold for now, the group has made an Instagram account just to be safe. At the moment, they have over 55,000 followers on Instagram. While 55,000 followers is a lot, it pales in comparison to the following they’ve built on TikTok.
Is The Conservative Hype House Affiliated With The Real Hype House?
Of course, when people see the name Hype House the original collaborators are probably the first thing that comes to mind. Creators like Daisy Keech and Chase Hudson have made the house famous all over the internet. But the Conservative Hype House is a completely different ball game.
Aside from using the name Hype House, it doesn’t look like the conservative group has an affiliation with the real Hype House. Additionally, the members of the Conservative Hype House don’t all live together in a mansion in L.A. It’s actually not even clear why the Conservative Hype House chose that as their name. However, they were likely hoping that using the name Hype House would add some legitimacy to their collaborative. The Conservative Hype House isn’t the only one that has that idea. There is also another conservative group called the Republican Hype House. This house also posts right-wing content. It would be interesting to see how the real Hype House feels about other people borrowing their name.