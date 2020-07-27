What is the #FreeBritney Movement?

When Britney Spears released her debut single “…Baby One More Time” in 1998, there were probably a lot of people who thought she’d be a one hit wonder. However, more than 20 years later, Britney remains one of the most influential pop icons of her generation. Her career has been nothing short of legendary. She has won over 230 awards including a Grammy in 2005 for Best Dance Recording. But while her professional life has been full of success and positivity, the same can’t be said for her personal life. After marrying one of her former dancers, Kevin Federline, in 2004, things started to take a turn for Britney. The relationship ultimately ended in divorce. The failed marriage and passing of her aunt ultimately led Britney to her infamous meltdown.
Britney’s emotional breakdown was everywhere, and at the time, she truly did not seem stable enough to take care of herself or make big decisions. Now, nearly 15 years after the shaved head incident, Britney is still living with the consequences. However, her fans are ready step in and free her. But from what exactly? Keep reading to learn more about the #FreeBritney Movement.
What Does Britney Spears Need To Be Freed From?
If you’re like a lot of people, you may have seen the hashtag #FreeBritney on social media and been completely confused about what it means. After all, Britney Spears isn’t in jail. However, not being behind bars doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s free. In 2008, Britney was put under conservatorship that has prevented her from making any financial decisions. Her father was put in control of her finances and remained in that position until resigning in 2019. Initially, the conservatorship seemed like a wise decision and an effort to protect Britney and her assets while she worked to get her mental health in a better place. But 10 years later, it looks like Britney has absolutely no control over her life. On top of that, there may be people working hard to keep it that way.
According to sources, Britney isn’t allowed to make any decisions on her own. The conservatorship prevents her from spending money or signing contracts. It even limits who is allowed to visit her. Although Britney and her brand have made a lot of money since the conservatorship started, she doesn’t have the ability to access any of it. An article from USA Today said that Britney “pays $1.1 million dollars in fees for the conservatorship to continue, including paying her father a solid $100k+ salary and paying a lawyer she isn’t allowed to choose. She is allowed an allowance of around $1,500 a week for bills, shopping and essentials. Her net worth is $250 million.” When you put it this way, things do start to get a little fuzzy.
Most people would agree that initially it seemed to make to have someone handle Spears’ affairs. However, are the people in charge really trying to help, or are they taking advantage of a sad situation? On the other hand, though, there are lots of people who argue that the rules of the conservatorship aren’t as bad as they seem. Technically, Britney has the right to end the assistantship, but she hasn’t exercised that right just yet.
How To Free Britney
The movement to Free Britney began in 2009, but it just recently started to gain mainstream traction on social media. If you follow Britney on any social media platforms, you’ve probably noticed that she’s been acting a different lately. Lots of her content gives off the impression that she might not be sober which adds fuel to the conspiracy theory fire.
Some of her fans believe that Spears is being forced to remain under the conservatorship. People have even insinuated that she is being drugged in an effort to make her appear like she is still mentally unstable. Some also believe that she has been sending subliminal cries for help in her social media posts. Her brother, Bryan, recently spoke out to acknowledge that Spears has been wanting to end the conservatorship for years. He also added that the conservatorship has worked well for his family. Bryan didn’t insinuate or acknowledge any information that would clarify that rumors of her being taken advantage of.
Realistically, there isn’t much the public can actually do to help free Britney Spears. However, raising awareness about her situation can definitely help shed light on what she’s going through. Without the internet, I would’ve never known that Spears was in this very peculiar connection. Sure, some people see social media as nothing more than a useless toy, but it can actually help people uncover the truth about situations like this. At the end of the day, all we can do is support Britney and hope for the best for her and her family.