What is the No Man’s Sky Companion Update?

The brand new No Man’s Sky Companion update is now available. No Man’s Sky has been one of the most controversial games of all time with its failure to deliver on any of its promises for the initial launch of the game all the way back in August 2016. However, the game has made one of the biggest comebacks in gaming history with its later updates and overhauls to the game including the No Man’s Sky NEXT update which improved upon nearly every aspect of the game. Now, it seems we’ve got another brand new update to No Many’s Sky that brings players of the game their own pet-like companions! So what’s up with these companions? How can you get them – and what else is new in this latest No Man’s Sky Companion update?
Companions
“Adopt an alien creature and explore the universe side-by-side in the Companions update! Take care of your new friend as they find hidden resources and protect you from hostile aliens, or genetically modify their eggs and breed unique, never-before-seen creations!”
A Galaxy of New Companions
The infinite and varied creatures you find roaming the universe can now be tamed and adopted as your companions. Once bonded to you, your new friend can be summoned anywhere – even aboard the Space Anomaly.
Nurture the Young
Baby creatures will inherit looks and traits from their parent – but they are never exactly the same! They will need your care as they grow from spawn to maturity…
Form Your Bond
Earn the trust of your companion by playing with them, feeding them, and giving them attention. A handful of Creature Pellets can go a long way!
Explore Together
Keeping your animal companion well cared for brings a host of practical benefits, including: scanning for resources; marking hazards; providing torchlight; hunting hostile creatures; locating buildings; digging up valuable treasures; and deploying their own shoulder-mounted mining lasers.
Unique Personalities
A creature’s personality is shaped by their species and ecosystem role, but their individual personality is one-of-a-kind. Their personality influences how they behave as well as how they think.
Alien Neuro-Translation
The creature harness has a neural link with the Exosuit, enabling rudimentary translation of their thoughts and wishes. Companions may share their feelings towards their owner, comment on the lifeforms and geography they encounter, or simply express their inner world.
Play Together
Your companion reacts to your every move! They will run alongside you, or play in response to your own gestures. Use specific command gestures to issue orders to your co-explorer. When your companion meets other creatures or companions they might become inquisitive, playful – or even aggressive, depending on their personality.
Companion Customization
Accessorize your companion with a range of functional and decorative adornments. Accessories can be recolored and customized with decals.
Expand Your Collection
Up to six creatures can be adopted as companions. The Companion Register screen provides an overview of your collection, including their mood, trust, and personality traits. Your companions can be renamed, should you wish to give them a name reflective of your time together. Or, if your friendship has come to an end, you can even abandon them from your collection…
Raise a New Generation
Creatures that have been well-cared for will lay eggs! Incubate the egg in your Exosuit until it’s ready to hatch into a brand new lifeform.
UI Improvements
Players using a mouse and keyboard can now use hotkeys to select options in dialogue menus and interactions. Players using a gamepad can now use the analog sticks to quickly move between options in dialogue menus and interactions.
Wild Creature Improvements
The bait system has been streamlined – any creature that has been fed may now be ridden or milked. Cooking strange eggs has never been easier! Riding has been enabled for giant creatures, granting a new and dramatic perspective when exploring planets.
Genetic Trading
Players who have found particularly rare or desirable creatures may wish to trade eggs from their prized companions with other players.
Gene Re-Sequencing
Genetic material can also be taken to the new Egg Sequencer aboard the Space Anomaly. The Egg Sequencer allows players to remix the genetic material of their growing eggs to produce unique, never-before-seen creatures. But beware – overdosing eggs in the Sequencer may cause dramatic creature reconfigurations…
Well, that’s just about everything you need to know about how the new No Man’s Sky Companions update works. Are you going to hop into the new and improved game and build up an entire alien-baby army? No? Well, I sure as hell am. This adds quite a big and brand new aspect to the game that I think has some crazy potential to carry the game to unknown heights.
Image Credits: GOG