What Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 May Bring Us

It doesn’t sound as though we’ll be likely to expect season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow until around summer of 2021 at this point but thankfully that will give the show plenty of time to develop its story line as a lot of the actors are coming back and there’s bound to be a new big bad that this bunch of heroes will be facing off against. It’s funny to think that there were a few people who didn’t think that this show would last all that long since coming into the CW there’s always a chance that any show will be looked with with a great deal of interest but also a lot of caution since a new show can easily tank if it doesn’t mesh with the network or fans don’t take to it in a meaningful manner. Legends however has been able to capture the attention of the fans in a big way and has continued to surge forward with its band of oddball but very interesting characters that have been on one mission after another in an effort to do the right thing and save whoever needs saving. It does sound as though they’ll be crossing the galaxy for their next adventure in season 6 as those at Screenrant have relayed, and it could be that things will only get stranger from here on out. As far as the fans are concerned though this is bound to be a very interesting development as things continue to unfold.
Seeing as how Sara was abducted by aliens it’s not too hard to wonder just what direction the show will be taking in the next season. How many different arcs and plot points will be be developed however is still a good question since ‘across the galaxy’ is an ambitious span that can encompass a great many stories and possible character arcs that might create a lot of fun and engaging ideas that will keep the story fresh and riveting throughout the season. Obviously there will be conflict needed, but that doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a problem as the whole idea of being abducted by aliens usually comes with brainwashing of some sort or a very real danger that the heroes will have to face in order to get Sara back. There are bound to be plenty of obstacles and challenges ahead that will be rendered in a way that will test the heroes in a variety of ways and force them to make some very hard decisions, but that’s been a part of just about any show on the CW, especially in the Arrowverse, for some time now.
Watching each new show come in after Arrow has been very intriguing to say the least since each new show has been able to bring a bit more to the network and has worked to broaden DC’s influence when it comes to TV, allowing the company to dominate in a big way that Marvel hasn’t really been able to touch. Likely as the show goes along things are only going to get crazier, but if the DC universe is going to keep expanding it could be that we’ll continue to see characters and plots that are highly recognizable and could be adapted for the small screen and perhaps even the big screen when things are allowed to get back to normal. LoT has thus far been one of the more popular shows that has graced the CW in recent times, and it’s likely to stay that way so long as the story line continues to broaden and deepen as it’s been doing. The DC heroes have legions of fans and while a lot of them tend to stick to the core characters such as the Flash and other Justice League members, it’s also very obvious that enough people have been enjoying this show to keep it around, otherwise it wouldn’t have been approved for another season and would have been on its merry way out the door a while back. With the next season not coming for a while though it might be a good time for a lot of fans and even those that are mildly interested to go back and review past seasons in an attempt to try and figure out just what to expect and how certain hints here and there can possibly tell them just what they might be able to expect.
Likely as not the old rumor mill is going to be grinding away for the next year, as Screenrant and others are already showing, as people continue to at least try to anticipate just what’s coming and what will happen to their favorite characters. We’ll keep up as much as possible on the news leading into the next season, but at this time the best anyone can do is say that there will be another outing for the group, and that it will be something even wilder than they’ve already done.