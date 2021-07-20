What Loki Got Right About The DB Cooper Saga

Loki is a show that has been anticipated for over two years now. The Loki series, which debuted on Disney+ early Wednesday morning, was finally able to move past the speculation phase and get into the realm of reality. The series is Marvel Studios’ first foray into the world of streaming television. And while viewers tuned in to watch Loki: Agent of Asgard takes his next steps towards becoming one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, at least one reference might have slipped through their fingers.
The character: Loki was first introduced as Loki Laufeyson in Thor (2011) before starring in his own movie last year. Throughout the series, there are references to real-life people such as Matt Lauer or Richard Nixon that seem to have been inserted for more realism and humor. The show stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, who now has superpowers after years spent hiding from Earth while being hunted down by Thor Odinson. It also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who Loki teams up with to get Loki back on the throne. Loki was followed by an episode that featured references to real-life people like DB Cooper and Dylann Roof – but what did he get right about DB Cooper from episode one?
Who Is DB Cooper?
The D.B. Cooper hijacking was one of the most famous unsolved crimes in U.S. history and is often referred to as “the case that cracked the FBI.” The events of Flight 305 were first chronicled when, on November 24th, 1971, around 11:20 pm PST, Air Canada flight AC 101 approached Portland International Airport and was hijacked by an armed man who would only identify himself as “Dan Cooper.” The hijacker then demanded $200k in cash and four parachutes before releasing all 36 passengers via airstairs at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. When it was time for him to leave the plane, though, he opened up his bag full of money and said that he needed two more parachutes – one for himself and another one just in case he needed it later.
What The Show Got Right
Loki makes it clear from its opening credits that it won’t be bound by reality when telling stories or showing possible futures of our world. Loki’s first episode features Loki, a crime boss played by Tom Hiddleston, who has become the leading suspect in a case involving an unidentified hijacker known as “Dan Cooper.” The show also gets right that this mystery was never solved, and there is no agreed-upon answer to who Dan Cooper really was – or what happened to him after he jumped out of the plane with his money on November 24th, 1971. It’s one of the most intriguing unsolved cases in U.S. history. Loki was first introduced to audiences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a villain. But it didn’t take him long to discover that he might be able to rule Asgard by being sneaky instead of evil like his father, Odin.
What Loki gets right about DB Cooper is another excellent mystery for viewers who want something more than what this show has been traditionally known for providing: Superheroes. Loki is a superhero show unlike any other. Another thing that Loki gets right about DB Cooper is how tense Loki can be at times when trying to navigate his plan. Loki can be a lot of things, but Loki is never boring. Loki’s life-long battle with the devil – and his many efforts to win at it – is what makes Loki Loki! In addition, Loki’s intelligence made him ideally suited for such an endeavor as DB Cooper was a bit more than clever. He had studied all sorts of subjects from engineering to criminology in college before becoming a pilot. He would, later on, claim that he knew how to fly “almost everything.” The issue wasn’t whether or not Loki could get off the ground – it was about getting back down again.
Loki saw himself as something akin to David Bowie ̵being able to do whatever they wanted without consequences, and Loki wanted to be Loki without any consequences. This was Loki’s downfall: it wasn’t his challenge in the sky that led him to lose everything, but rather his desire for fame and glory on Earth. Loki may have been a criminal mastermind – but when he set out to commit one last crime- as opposed to protecting himself from one – Loki found himself crashing down hard. The irony is that Loki often embraced chaos by being chaotic. After all, this allowed him the opportunity of “creating” something new every time he did so – something different than what had come before (much like Black Widow).
Yet there were practicalities at play now, which meant Loki couldn’t simply create anything anymore – instead, Loki would need to rely on what Loki had. In Loki’s case, this meant rage and ambition. The two things that Loki used to fuel his life up until now would become Loki’s new creative well for spurring chaos in a much less powerful way. This was no longer about changing the world; it was only about being able to change himself. The question is whether or not Loki succeeded at anything other than becoming somebody else entirely? The answer might surprise you because Loki moved past just anger and into something different: acceptance.
It may seem like an odd juxtaposition given how frustrated Loki often seemed with everything around him. Still, as time went by, he realized there were better ways of living – including embracing one’s smallness. The last thing Loki got right about the D.B. saga was, in the end, Loki’s own story. After a short detour into being Bond-Esque with Loki and his crew of superheroes at his side, Loki came to realize that there can be something more fulfilling than living solely for himself.
Loki might have started as an angry man trying to change the world but ended up embracing selflessness when he realized it was not only possible – it could also lead him on a journey where he would no longer feel small. The thing that Loki really gets right about the DB Cooper saga? That a lie can kill your soul if you let it fester too long. Loki’s strength is its ability to turn on a dime, from the dark and dreary tale of one man who wanted to get away with his crimes, into something more hopeful as Loki discovers that even if he can’t live for himself, there’s always someone else in need of saving. The latest series from Marvel Studios is a whole lot more than just superhero fare: It’s a thrilling crime drama, workplace comedy (with office politics!), time-travel caper, and mystery rolled into one big package. And if you were thinking about comparing this show to those other Loki-based series out there, good luck as Loki is a superhero show unlike any other.