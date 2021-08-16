What Makes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird one of the Coolest Couples?

Megan Rapinoe has become a household name. Am I right? She scored a large number of goals on the turf at the U.S. Women’s National Team soccer matches. She is not only known for her incredible gaming skills but also because of her long-term relationship with basketball player Sue Bird. According to media outlets, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are the one-and-only cross-sport lesbian power couple. This makes them one of the coolest couples in the world.
Why Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are called the coolest and one of the most powerful lesbian couples? Well, the reason is that 35-year-old Megan Rapinoe is one of the most decorated and popular soccer players in the world. She has helped her team win different titles, including two World Cup titles. Besides, she has won an Olympic gold medal to boot. On the other hand, 40-year-old Sue Bird is a renewed athlete. She is considered one of the most successful and best basketball players of the era. Like her partner, she has won different titles and championships. For instance, she has brought home a variety of Olympic gold medals.
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are open about their partnership
Another thing that makes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird unique and cool is that they are open about their relationship. Many other celebrity couples hide their relationships from the media and public for a long. However, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have never done so. In addition to being open about what’s going on between them. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are outspoken activists of the Black Lives Matter and Say Her Name movements.
The most important thing is they have always stood by each other’s side no matter what. “What they’ve been able to do as a couple, individually, I don’t think they could have done that alone,” Diana Taurasi, Bird’s longtime friend, and fellow WNBA player, spoke to a media website to make things clear. “When two people are on the same page, and they love each other, and they’re working towards something better, you can do a lot of good things.”
The first meeting of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Megan met Sue at the Olympics. Both of them lived in Seattle and had played for it, but they could not meet until the 2016 Rio Olympics. At that time, Megan Rapinoe could meet her partner briefly. She then told a news website that “I walked away like, ‘You’re an idiot.’” She felt that she was naturally being attracted to Sue Bird. The latter had the same kinds of feelings. In Seattle, they got the chance to spend some time together to know each other in a better way. As per Oprah Daily’s timeline, the two decided to go public with their relationship in 2017. This was the first time when Sue Bird had publicly confirmed her sexuality. On the other hand, Megan Rapinoe has been open about her sexuality since 2012.
The following year, Megan and Sue were called the first openly gay power couple to be featured in ESPN The Magazine’s famous Body Issue. “It’s pretty amazing, especially in the times we’re in,” Megan Rapinoe revealed while speaking to ESPN. “Not only are we female athletes, but we are dating as well. So, kinda bad***.” During the time they remained together, they have built a strong bonding and have not hidden anything from each other. Besides, they have continued using their platforms to raise their voices for LGBTQ+ rights. They have also spoken about other social issues and have demanded justice for every single person.
The time of their marriage proposal
It was Megan Rapinoe who proposed to Sue Bird. This was not only surprising for Bird but also their fans and media. Megan Rapinoe had not put thoughts into where and when to propose. She was aware of the fact that her girlfriend would accept the proposal and that she was eagerly waiting to be proposed. The move came when Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird met a few friends to celebrate Sue’s 4th WNBA title and 40th birthday in Antigua. Before their trip, Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away. This had left the couple afraid of their rights. On a sunny day, during the trip of 2020, the two were alone in an infinity pool. “There was a look in her eye,” Sue Bird revealed. “I could just sense it. I knew what was happening.” Things then changed for both of them, and until now, they have maintained a good relationship. We wish Megan and Sue good luck.