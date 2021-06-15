What Really Happens To The Builds On LEGO Masters

For those of us that have an affinity for Legos and also have siblings, the reality of what can happen to a simple piece or a masterpiece once it’s finished is a little too real. LEGO Masters is one of those shows that people might watch because it is interesting and it could possibly bring back a part of their childhood that they’ve been missing. Playing with Legos was fun back in the day after all since it allowed the imagination to roam and kids can spend hours and hours with Legos if they’re left to their own devices. Some people carry that fun and wonder into their adult years as well, making it known that their sense of wonder and their imagination haven’t dimmed with age. But the reality of it is that if every LEGO creation on the show was kept around once it was finished, it’s very possible that the cost of the show would rise exponentially since the number of bricks that go into making each build can vary, but some people tend to use a lot of bricks, meaning there would be less left in the Brick Pit when all was said and done.
So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that once the builds are done and each show is over, that each one of them is deconstructed and sent back to the Brick Pit. It’s enough to elicit a gasp from some folks, especially considering the time and effort that some builders put into their projects. But due to the costs and the need to reuse the bricks as many times as possible, it’s not too surprising that this would happen. LEGO pieces are after all pretty versatile unless they’re constructed and detailed for a specific purpose, and the joy that comes with building is knowing that there will be plenty of pieces available and that they’ll be broken in as well. There’s not a lot of difference between new and well-worn LEGO brick, other than the fact that these days it’s a hope that they get sanitized before they get used again, but there are those that can tell when a piece has been used extensively versus not at all.
Yes, it’s kind of strange to admit as much but a lot of people don’t tend to worry about it all that often since the fact is that so long as LEGO bricks aren’t busted or warped beyond belief they’re still functional and can be used multiple times thanks to their varied colors and designs. What the builders do with them is simply amazing sometimes and the fact that some folks can see in their head what they want to make and the pieces they’ll need is phenomenal. Some might think that it’s silly to be so enamored of what are in actuality children’s toys, but there’s something about Legos that’s simple enough and yet fully capable of bringing out the complex thoughts that people have that make them worth visiting again and again.
It’s not too surprising that someone would make a game show out of it, but at the same time, there are likely people that feel this is kind of an odd idea, not to mention that it feels more like one of the many baking shows that has people compete for a cash prize. Obviously it’s far removed from that type of show, but at the very least the idea of creating something, having people judge it based on criteria that should be fair for all involved, and crowning a winner is pretty close to the main idea. But to hear that the only thing that people will have to remember their build by are reruns of the show and pictures that might be taken is kind of gut-wrenching for some folks since the time and effort feels almost wasted at one point.
Given how fragile a build can be though there aren’t a lot of options when it comes to keeping these things safely put away for others to enjoy looking at. Between stocking the show with new LEGO bricks every episode and trying to store every build, the cost would simply be too great and the fact is that not every build is going to be seen as the type of masterpiece that will be worth keeping around. Much as a lot of us did when we were kids, the builds are torn down in order to allow the next batch of contestants to come in and try their hand at creating something amazing. The fact that the show reuses the bricks instead of keeping each build is also kind of nice since it’s far more sustainable and, so long as they’re cleaned, easier to provide the contestants with everything they need. Sometimes memories are more than enough.