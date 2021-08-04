What Should You Know About Tribes of Midgard?

Tribes of Midgard is now available on PlayStation and Steam, but what is it? Developed by Norsfell and published by Gearbox Publishing, Tribes of Midgard is a game that gives you the opportunity to become a legendary hero of Norse mythology. The goal of the game is to have players work together as a tribe (or you can also choose to play solo, if you’d rather do that), in order to protect the sacred Seed of Yggdrasil at the center of your village. If the Seed ends up being destroyed, then the game is over. “We created Tribes of Midgard to offer players both cooperative and solo experiences where they can live their own myths and legends. Stories worthy of being told around the campfire, just like the Vikings,” said Julian Maroda, CEO and creative director at Norsfell. “We can’t wait to hear about the community’s own tall-tales from adventuring in Tribes of Midgard!” So, what do you need to know about Tribes of Midgard?
The World
In Tribes of Midgard, the world is procedurally generated, which means that every time you hop back into the game it’s going to be a completely different experience. While this isn’t a completely new innovation in the game world (we’ve seen this feature in games like Minecraft, Terraria, No Man’s Sky, Binding of Isaac, and so many more), it is one a feature that we don’t see very often in games nowadays. This will certainly lend to better replayability and will hopefully add to the “fun factor” of the game. The world of Tribes of Midgard is bright and colorful and full of danger lurking at every corner and endless possibilities for players to explore time and time again. “We are proud to share the amazing work Norsfell has put into Tribes of Midgard, it has been an immense joy to support them on their journey as game makers,” said Steve Gibson, president of Gearbox Publishing. “We believe Norsfell’s distinct vision will make this a game that is enjoyable for all kinds of game players for many years to come.”
Game Features
- Multiplayer – Work together to defend the village from the legions of Hel and survive as long as possible. Tribes of Midgard is designed from the ground-up with both solo and co-op play for up to 10 players in mind. In-game text and voice chat make it easy to play with friends or make new ones along the way.
- Two Game Modes
- In Saga Mode, players must complete a series of quests to unlock the final Boss battle for Season 1 against Fenrir. But hurry, if Fenrir isn’t defeated before Fimbulwinter the world will literally freeze over! This mode contains special rewards, and will be updated with new seasonal Saga Bosses, quests, rewards and more in the future.
- In Survival Mode, the goal is to keep the Seed of Yggdrasil alive as long as possible against a constant flow of enemies. Set the parameters of your game: size, difficulty and more – the more challenging, the more XP will be earned. This mode enables players to strap in for a marathon or quick gameplay session.
- Challenging Boss Battles – Every few days, the Jötnar, Giants who tower over the land with their terrifying stature, arrive out in the wilderness and slowly make their way toward the Seed. They can crush the underprepared in a single blow, so make sure to be ready by scouting out the Giant and crafting the right weapons to counter them. Whittle away at their enormous health pool in tactical raids or bring the entire tribe’s might to bear and crush them in one fell swoop!
- RPG Progression – Explore the unknown to collect resources, craft legendary gear and build your character up to stave off Ragnarök. Progress along eight different classes offering unique ways to take on foes. Choose from 30 different Rune modifiers and offer a wide variety of potent abilities and status buffs (e.g., damage, armor, movement, drop chance).
- Exploration – Traverse the procedurally generated world of Midgard to uncover ancient ruins, discover daunting dungeons and face treacherous enemy camps to loot for rewards… and never play the same map twice.
- Building – Create ramps, bridges and walls to traverse the world of Midgard with its steep cliffs and cross winding rivers. Construct mighty fortifications to protect the home village, guarding it against hordes of Helthings and of course, the colossal Jötnar.
- Free Seasonal Updates – The Wolf Saga is just the beginning, as Tribes of Midgard will be updated with free seasonal content releases to let players live out the epic sagas of Norse myth and legend. Each season will build upon the last with new content that adds to the adventure, creating the ultimate Viking sandbox.
Tribes of Midgard is available now for PlayStatation and Steam for $19.99 (Standard Edition), and if you want to offer up an extra $10, you can get the Deluxe Edition for $29.98 on Steam and $29.99 on PlayStation. I’m not really sure where that extra cent comes from.