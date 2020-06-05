What Social Distancing Looks Like at Universal Studios So Far

If you couldn’t already guess what theme parks are going to look like when they open back up then you should start thinking about what they look like when they’re at half capacity, because that’s the reality of it. Much like the supermarket, there are going to be markers telling people where to stand and wait, and there will be at least six feet of space between each group of people that are waiting to come in. Likely as not, every attraction will be that way as well and PPE such as gloves and masks won’t be optional when it comes to keeping everyone safe as SuperHeroHype has made clear. These precautions will be set in place to keep the risks down and allow people to enjoy as much as they can, but one can still imagine it’s going to be a bit awkward to start out. However long it might take, however many phases each state might have to go through until it’s deemed that the COVID-19 threat has lessened, it’s going to be a while, but things are starting to turn at this point, that much is certain. It might be a while before people can come into the parks without needing to go through safety measures that feel, to some, a bit obsessive, but until that time anyone coming to visit is going to have to deal with the fact that this is life now, you don’t have to love it, but if you want to keep moving forward you will have to live with it.
The amusement parks are going to feel kind of empty for a while since it would sound as though each one of them is going to have a sort of soft opening that will only allow so many people in, basically those who can pay the premium prices such as VIP’s and others that might be on a first come, first serve basis. As detailed by Screenrant it’s already been noted that the characters within the various parks will be doing their part to keep people aware of the risks and dangers as well, and might even be sporting the same kind of PPE that the guests will be expected to wear. That’s a good deal of forward thinking in an effort to keep their guests safe, but it does beg the question as to whether or not prices are going to go up or if the parks are going to eat the loss and hope to regain it during phases that will come later on. That’s hard to say since it’s the type of thing that’s being pushed to the forefront, largely because consumers don’t care about it that much unless it affects their wallets, but it might be a consideration to think about when it comes to the pricing for the parks and the cost of whatever people attempt to purchase while walking around.
As those at CinemaBlend have made clear, getting into the park will be just about as strenuous as getting through airport security, meaning that so long as you don’t mind a minor inconvenience or two and are willing to abide by the rules it shouldn’t be that bad. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F won’t be allowed in though since the risk is still a little too great and as a result the park will be taking the same lean as movie theaters that are hoping to open will need to do. Anywhere where people are gathering in numbers is still considered to be a bit dangers, even if it’s out in the open. Kind of puts a few things that have been happening in perspective right? But in terms of the park it’s going to be even more dangerous thanks to enclosed spaces that big and very popular parts of the whole park experience. There’s a lot of adapting to be done when it comes to how things will need to be now, though it’s fair to say that a lot of people are going to be so glad to get out of the house that they might make the trip in hazmat suits if they were told to do so. Okay, that’s exaggerating a bit, but you get the point.
Obviously not everyone has been as faithful when it comes to social distancing, as the stores have still been open, the essential businesses have still been catering to customers, and life has gone on in whatever way it possibly can. But when it comes to those businesses that are finally seeing a way to open up things are going to change simply because they need to, and many businesses are going to do whatever is mandated to make it happen and continue to stay open. This is the world we live in at the moment, and things will continue to change.