What Sony’s Acquisition of Crunchyroll Means for Streaming

Sony’s Funimation Global Group has finally completed the acquisition of Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion. This means that all of Crunchyroll’s 5 million subscribers will now be a part of Sony’s plans. This brings the two anime streaming giants Crunchyroll and Funimation together under one roof. So what exactly does this mean for the future of streaming?
What is Crunchyroll?
Crunchyroll is an anime streaming service that boasts over 5 million subscribers and just recently held its highly successfully Virtual Expo. They’ve managed to become a huge part of the anime community outside of Japan and given millions a place to view their favorite series in the language of their choice. Every season they offer different anime episodes only an hour after they premiere in Japan. They call this Simulcast and it’s one of the reasons it has become so successful. Anime fans can enjoy their show without worrying about spoilers or about being the fandom in terms of news and such.
It offers various levels of subscription beginning with a free model that allows you to view your favorite shows but with commercials. With the premium subscription, you are given a commercial-free viewing experience on one device and shows one hour after they premiere in Japan. With the premium plus subscription, you can view your shows on up to five different screens and get exclusive store perks that others wouldn’t have access to.
Unified Streaming Service
Well for starters, Sony can now create a streaming service that unifies Funimation and Crunchyroll together. This could mean a rebranding or it could mean that one service can absorb the other. With how well Crunchyroll has been performing and its ability to dive into different parts of the market, we believe it would be a smart decision for Sony to keep the Crunchyroll name. Of course, as an entertainment giant, Sony also has the infrastructure and power to launch a completely new service.
We’re interested to see what Sony chooses to do but Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. has stepped forward and said that “With Crunchyroll and Funimation, we are committed to creating the ultimate anime experience for fans and presenting a unique opportunity for our key partners, publishers, and the immensely talented creators to continue to deliver their masterful content to audiences around the world. With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV — everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.”
Streaming Bundle
If their goal is to create a unified anime subscription then it seems that Sony has the best interest of anime fans on their minds. Another interesting theory and business plan are if Sony chooses to bundle up their streaming service with their already widely popular gaming service. Playstation Plus is a service that almost every gamer possesses. Free games every month and the ability to play online with your friends is a deal that not many people can pass up. So what if for a few more dollars Sony included its unified anime streaming service? This could also be included as just a more premium offering of Playstation’s Playstation Plus offering. Sort of how Disney + bundles up ESPN and Hulu if you choose to get the deluxe options.
More Anime In Theatres
With the amount of pull Sony has in the entertainment world than it would be no surprise if we began to see more anime films get a more widespread theatrical release. Sony can use this acquisition to introduce more films to the medium and fund bigger projects. We have already seen titles like Your Name and the Demon Slayer Movie make major strides so we look forward to seeing just what Sony can do. This also means that we could see more anime series receive the Hollywood treatment. We’ve seen Death Note and Ghost in the Shell already, but what other series can Sony take and fund? The possibilities could be endless.
What Happens to Funimation?
At this point in time, it seems that Funimation will continue as it is. We doubt a move could be made this quickly unless Sony was already planning something. The announcement about their move for Crunchyoll was announced last December so it very well could be in the works. Funimation boasts a huge library of dubbed anime that could benefit Crunchyroll and boost sales so we feel that it would be just a smart move to fuse the two together.