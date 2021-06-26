What Super Pets Will Be In The League of Super-Pets Movie?

If you didn’t think DC was determined to give us more movies about lesser-known characters, check out the news about the Super Pets. From Zatanna, to Hourman, to a Superman who isn’t Clark Kent, it looks like Warner Bros. doesn’t want to focus on the fan-favorites. Is that a bad thing? Not necessarily, but for real, where’s Man of Steel 2? And please, for the love of God, give us that Green Lantern Corps movie already. I suppose those movies can still happen, but for now, DC would rather give the underdogs a chance. Hey, if the movies are good, I’ll take them. However, I’m still not entirely sure how I should feel about a Super Pets movie. I mean, if you’re not a big comic book nut, I reckon you’ll probably think the very concept is a joke. I assure you, however, that this is a real thing.
Before you completely dismiss the idea of a Super Pets movie, just remember many people felt the same way about Ant-Man and his movie. Well, that turned out to be pretty flipping good, didn’t it? Now that doesn’t mean this Super Pets movie will be good, but I do think DC knows how to handle it. First of all, the movie itself, which is titled DC League of Super-Pets, will be an animated movie, with Dwayne Johnson voicing Krypto the Superdog, and Kevin Hart voicing Ace the Bat-Hound. That real-life dynamic duo just wants to be in all kinds of things, don’t they?
I will say, at least this movie is already doing something right. Casting heavy-hitters like Dwayne Johnson and comedy superstars like Kevin Hart will definitely attract audiences. And let’s just relish in the knowledge that Superman and Batman both have dogs. Krypto is a literal super dog with heat vision and can even fly. Ace the Bat-Hound is a German Shepherd with a cowl made just for him. These pets look cute as any pet would, but they will pounce on you if their owners are threatened. I mean, Krypto even has his own little cape. How can you possibly get more Super Pet than that?
So the movie itself has the two main Super Pets as the leads, and that’s how it should be. However, I can’t help but wonder what other Super Pets will be joining them. It has already been confirmed that other well-known actors will be joining Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. This includes the talented voices of Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and of course, the one and only Keanu Reeves. Boy, that’s quite a cast. With talent like this, I’m guessing this movie will bring in the big guns from the Legion of Super-Pets from the comics. But how can you get any bigger than the dogs of Superman and Batman? Well, there are many Super Pets to choose from, and they all belong to heroes and villains.
Now when I first heard about the cast of this movie, I just thought about one particular animal DC character: Detective Chimp. For some reason, I just picture Keanu Reeves voicing this character. Now if you know anything about this animal, he isn’t exactly a Super Pet in terms of having awesome powers like Krypto. However, he’s a talking chimpanzee who wears a deerstalker hat and a suit that very closely resembles Sherlock Holmes. In fact, that’s basically what he is, just Sherlock Holmes if he was a talking chimpanzee. As a Super Pet, he is mainly known for solving crimes with the help of the Bureau of Amplified Animals.
There are others like him, but this talking chimp can rival even Batman’s detective skills. Seriously, how can you have a Super Pets movie and not have Detective Chimp? This character needs to appear in the movie and I still think he’ll be voiced by Keanu Reeves. For some reason, when I see the character, I can just hear the voice of Keanu Reeves coming from his mouth.
Since the League of Super-Pets will be an animated movie for kids, I can see it going crazy with the characters. And when I say crazy, I mean tackling the Super Pets with the most unusual owners. I vote Flexi the Plastic Bird, a parrot with the powers of Plastic Man. If you know Plastic Man, he’s about as wacky and unorthodox as a superhero can possibly get. Just imagine what his pet parrot will be like.
If this movie wants to go even further, they can introduce the Clay Critter. This is a rather unusual Super Pet, and as the name implies, it has the same abilities as Clayface. It’s a rather odd choice, especially considering it’s the pet of a supervillain, but I think the movie can benefit from having an unexpected and unique Super Pet like Clay Critter to the League. Both Clay Critter and Flexi the Plastic Bird were introduced in the DC Rebirth era, so they’re probably too “new” to be included in the movie. Despite that, I would still pull for both Super Pets to appear in the movie.
But what about villains? The Super Pets are a team, so they have to fight bad guys like their owners. If I had to guess, I’d say they’ll be fighting villainous pets. To play off the comedic route, I would consider Bud and Lou, the pet hyenas of Harley Quinn. We’ve already seen one of them in the Birds of Prey movie, so now’s the time to show both of them. But of course, they can’t be the main villains of the movie. I picture them to be more like the funny lackeys the League has to deal with.
As for a more serious antagonist, a suitable villain for the Super Pets would be Dex-Starr. This animal was once an abandoned stray cat found by a woman in Brooklyn and named Dexter. After his owner was killed and being thrown off a bridge, Dexter’s rage attracted a Red Lantern power ring. As a member of the Red Lantern Corps, Dex-Starr spent a lot of time with Atrocitus. That’s a rather intimidating villain, but his cat is even worse. If the cat can be a dangerous pet, then the Super Pets will have their hands full.
That’s only a few of the Super Pets of DC I’d like to see in the upcoming movie. Other characters include Beppo the Super-Monkey, Comet the Super-Horse, and even the villainous Mister Mind. All I know is, I just want Keanu Reeves voicing Detective Chimp.