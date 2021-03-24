What The Zatanna Movie Can Set Up For The DC Cinematic Universe

Looks like DC is really moving forward with the Zatanna movie. At this rate, almost every DC character will be getting their own movie. How about Bat Mite? Now we’re thinking outside the box. But for real, if you think about the biggest names in DC, you might not think about Zatanna. I’m sure if I ask my dad or my co-workers if they know who Zatanna is, they might look at me with utter confusion. It’s understandable, because she’s just not on the same level of popularity as Wonder Woman or Catwoman. Now with that in mind, I find it slightly difficult to believe that a movie starring Zatanna sounds like a risky move. Non-comic book readers probably have no idea who she is, and the average comic book fan might not be too familiar with her.
Now I’m a big comic nut, so I know who Zatanna is. I’ve also seen her in action outside of the comics, including animated shows and movies. Oh, and I also played as her in the first Injustice game. I’ll admit, I don’t know her like my favorite superheroes, but I know the core facts behind her. For instance, she’s been a prominent member of the Justice League, but she’s a mainly one of the core members of the Justice League Dark team. Oh boy, I remember when we were supposed to get that movie from Guillermo Del Toro. Are we going to get that movie for the DCEU anytime soon? Well, at least we have the animated movie to sit on for now.
So whenever Zatanna is brought up, I just can’t help but think of Justice League Dark. She’s pretty much the Wonder Woman and Black Widow of the team. She’s the heart and soul of a team filled with grotesque, supernatural characters, but she’s also one of the team’s most powerful members. If you don’t know what makes her so powerful, just take a look at her. Sure, she looks silly on paper, but that’s all part of her act.
Zatanna is a magic-user and a very powerful one at that. The reason behind her appearance is because she’s a stage magician, but she’s also literally a wizard. This all came from being raised by a superior magician, her father, Giovanni “John” Zatara. During the Golden Age of comics, Zatara had his own run in Action Comics, basically being the crime-fighting magician for the 40’s. In the recent age of comics, Zatara acts mostly as a supporting character for his daughter. Heck, he’s even had some connections with Batman by being friends with his parents when Bruce Wayne was a little kid. The older Bruce Wayne would later seek out Zatara to tutor him in the art of illusion and to become an escape artist. There’s always room for Batman in every DC character’s story.
When I think about this, it makes me wonder what DC has in mind for the Zatanna movie. She’s a fairly young superhero, so I reckon they might go the origin story route. If they do, it would make sense, especially since her father was her predecessor. I can actually imagine a few possibilities that could connect this movie to the wider DC Cinematic Universe. Zatara was a member of the Justice Society of America, and we know that team will debut in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie. I don’t believe DC intends on stopping with the small handful of JSA members they plan on introducing in the Black Adam movie. This Zatanna movie can reveal if her father really did have connections to the JSA. If he did, then that will connect it to the bigger DCEU, and also expand the JSA itself.
Now if this Zatanna movie is going to work, one key element it has to show is her relationship with her father. Every powerful sorceress started somewhere and her father taught her everything she knows. Where do I begin with explaining Zatanna’s powers? Well, even without her powers, she’s an exceptional illusionist. Ever see a magician do a card trick? She’s actually invented her own method of shuffling cards, which she literally calls the “Zatara shuffle”. I guess if you’re into magic, it would be fun to watch, but to her, it’s all a training exercise.
So let’s talk about what she can do when she actually does use her magic. To sum them up quickly, they’re near limitless and she can rival the top magic-using characters in DC. She’s got her spell books, much like Doctor Strange, and she spends her downtime learning new ones. Unlike Doctor Strange, however, she actually grew up learning how to become a sorceress. It wasn’t by accident and not by a desire to heal her body, she was raised to carry on a mantle.
Her extensive list of magical abilities include healing, astral projection, elemental control, dimensional travel, levitation, teleportation, telekinesis, and creating bursts of magical energy and constructs. And yes, that’s only a dip in the water for what she can do. These are the kind of things that would be awesome to see in her movie. Again, I predict this will be an origins story, so I would like it a lot if the movie spends time exploring her family background and why they became so attached to the whole magical scene. Traveling stage magicians, legitimate powerful wizards, and prominent members of the Justice League and the JSA, there is some tale to the background there. Now my biggest worry is that it’ll be just a Doctor Strange movie, with a female version. However, there is a difference between how they use magic.
Zatanna and her father use magic as crime-fighters and they trained since they were both children. Doctor Strange serves an ancient order and only started his training when he wanted to heal his hands. It’s clear that Zatanna was the more dedicated sorcerer and the more experienced. She doesn’t have to have the title of Sorcerer Supreme, because she’s the daughter of Zatarra. That’s something the movie can really work with. A father and daughter story that explores their background and why they chose the magical path. And also, why not have it lead to forming the Justice League Dark team? Boy, I want them in so bad. Swamp Thing and Deadman, anybody?
Well, DC did get an accomplished writer for the movie, so that’s a start. I’m not too familiar with Emerald Fennell, but if they hired her, I think it’s for a good reason. If DC can introduce lesser-known characters and make their solo movies work, then I say go for it.