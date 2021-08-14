What to Expect from FIFA Ultimate Team 22

Fifa 22 is on the horizon, and with it comes another iteration of Ultimate Team. Throughout the years Fifa Ultimate Team has grown to be the dominant mode in all of Fifa. It features a card-based team builder and competitive and solo modes. It’s the “ultimate” package one could say. Today we’re taking a look at all the improvements coming to the different modes in Fifa Ultiamte Team.
Divisional Rivals
This year Ultimate Team looks to redefine the genre again by introducing improvements that will take the gameplay to the next level, starting with Divisional Rivals. With Divisional Rivals, FUT has implemented a much more in-depth progression system. This way players have more knowledge of what they need to progress to the next division. They are also introducing a new Elite Division for gamers that want to strive for the highest level and showcase their skills. Weekly match requirements are also being lowered to help you stay in a division you’re comfortable with without having to worry too much about missing a match.
Weekly rewards will now be earned by winning matches. Win enough matches and you will receive the weekly reward at the end of the week. Depending on which Division you are your rewards will differ. The higher the division the better the rewards. If you start a week in Division 6 but finish in Division 5 then you will be awarded Division 5 rewards. Win more games then needed and your reward will improve.
Elite Division
The new progression will also implement checkpoints and stages. Stages are steps in between ranks while checkpoints will serve as milestones. Once reached you will remain on your current skill level even if you suddenly find yourself in a bad stroke of play. This system is a little more forgiving for players looking to progress to the Elite Division. A win will move you up a stage while a loss will move you down. A checkpoint prevents you from going any lower. Win two games in a row and you’ll earn yourself a flame icon. This flame icon indicates that you’re on a hot streak which will move you up an additional stage.
The Elite Division will offer a new challenge for FUT players that wish to showcase their skills against the game’s very best. Once you have managed to make your way to Elite Division your level will turn in a skill rating. This will help match you with players of similar skills and ensure the games are fair. Season milestone rewards are tied to your divisional rival’s progression as well albeit a little differently. You can earn up to three milestone rewards based on the division you are in. You earn progression regardless of win or loss.
FUT Champions
FUT Champions was a mode that took serious commitment. Players would earn points along to the week to qualify for this weekend league. Once entered you would have two days to play 30 matches and get as many wins as you could. This would be a serious strain on some players as even losing one or two matches meant a complete drop-in placement due to how competitive this mode is.
This year FUT Champions looks to ease that strain by spreading the competition across the week. They are introducing Champions Playoffs and Finals while allowing players to gain points with both wins and losses. The Playoffs will take place during the 6-week long season and will allow you to gain points towards Champions rank and rewards. Earn enough points and you will be awarded a Champion Final’s token which will grant you entry into the highest level of play FUT offers. The Final will function similar to the old Champions that took place only during the weekend. You don’t have to use your token right away and can enter when you feel ready.
Co-op Public Matchmaking
Co-op matchmaking is a new online friendly mode that allows players to play together. To avoid fights about which squad they should use, EA will be providing prebuilt squads for players to choose from and enjoy the game with. The squads chosen will reflect some of the most recently added items and player cards. Expectations are that this will keep the mode balanced and different enough to encourage replayability. You will have multiple squads to choose from so that it doesn’t just end up being a mode where you are constantly playing the same squads and seeing the same players. The UI and Menus have also received a small update to improve selections and navigation.
Stadium Customization
Stadium customization is also seeing an upgrade. There is a new VIP area where you can show your club’s allegiance and a place where superfans can enjoy themselves. Crowds are also seeing an upgrade with fans now allowed to bring in banners, cards, and their very own flags. This will give the stadiums more life and make games feel much more immersive.
FUT Heroes
FUT has been known for their ICON players and how difficult it is to land one on your team. This year EA hopes to expand the player’s chances by introducing a new kind of card, FUT Heroes. FUT Heroes looks to celebrate iconic players in their highest moment of brilliance. Hero players have a very unique chemistry link. They are able to form a green link with anyone from the same league as the club they display. We’re excited to see all these improvements in actions and seeing how they affect the FUT mode when FIFA 22 releases later this year. You can try the closed beta right now if you were able to snag a code or pre-order the game.