What We Can Expect from The Exorcist Sequel from Blumhouse Entertainment

It sounds as though anyone that might have been worried over whether the upcoming Exorcist sequel from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment was going to be a remake can relax. It’s been confirmed now that it will be a direct sequel to the movie and will somehow be paying attention to everything that’s happened since 1973 and onward. This sounds rather ambitious, but at the same time, it’s bound to satisfy a lot of fans that have been following the story so long as the overall narrative doesn’t change. Back in the 70s, this was without a doubt one of the scariest movies around and it ended up terrifying some people while it actually wreaked havoc with the lives of a couple of the actors, notably Linda Blair. The hope that she’ll come back feels like a slim one since the first time around her life was turned upside down thanks to the movie, and her body underwent a great deal of abuse as well. In fact, it’s not too surprising that in past interviews that Blair attempted to redirect the conversation every time it moved towards her role in this movie.
Getting her back for this movie might not be entirely possible and it might not even be deemed as fair since her memories of The Exorcist aren’t exactly happy ones given that she was put through, no pun intended, hell and back in order to make the movie. She was also brought back for a sequel years ago that didn’t receive nearly as much acclaim as the first movie did, and it feels safe to say that she was ready to be done with this idea. So yes, it’s very easy to think that it might be an iffy proposition to get her back unless Linda has made peace with the idea and might think of coming back if she isn’t required to do much of anything other than act.
Bringing back the intensity of the movie while still trying to keep the original feeling sounds like it would be a little tough, largely because there’s a huge gap between the technology of the 70s and today, but there’s also the acting and the casting that has to be considered, though this might sound like less of an issue than many other aspects of the movie since the idea of making very pertinent piece fit together is bound to be a little daunting to even think about, let alone produce. Those in charge appear to have everything under control, as they’ve said as much, and are making every preparation possible to bring this movie back to the people in the most impressive way possible. One has to remember that The Exorcist has had plenty of ups and downs over the years since between the movies and a show the overall story has suffered a bit, as has the legend that was created decades ago. In fact, many would likely claim that things really haven’t been as great as they could have been since the first movie, and yet a pall has hung over the idea for a long time either due to what happened to Linda Blair over the course of the first movie or because of some vague curse that some feel hangs over the story.
Many people have their beliefs when it comes to The Exorcist and some would gladly say that the idea simply hasn’t had any juice for a long, long time. That could be one reason that Blumhouse is interested in bringing this movie back, but it’s likely that we won’t hear as much unless it’s spoken in jest. Most people are simply glad to hear that the idea is on its way back and are ready to see what can be done to help it along. As of now, it sounds as though things are moving at the pace that’s desired, but it’s still going to be 2022 before we get to see this movie released. Many would likely say that it’s worth it if the movie is done correctly since there have been quite a few fans that have managed to sound off about the few movies that have emerged in the past few decades.
The one downfall of the original movie is that it became an iconic moment in cinematic history that a lot of people noticed and didn’t want to let go of when it was all said and done. There were people that didn’t think the ending was done in the manner it should have been, and there were those that felt that it should have been one and done, but over the years many fans, both those new to the franchise and those that have stuck around since the beginning, have argued over one thing or another in relation to the movies. Hopefully this sequel can give them something to agree about.