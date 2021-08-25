What We Hope To See In Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the highly anticipated upcoming open-world adventure game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. It is being developed by the Warner Bros studio, Avalanche, and is slated for a 2022 release date.
The World of Harry Potter
When Harry Potter was first released back in 1997 no one released the impact it would have on the world. 7 Books and 8 Movies later and it has become one of the most iconic franchises in all of history. The world of Harry Potter is nothing short of captivating. A wizarding world is hidden right in the faces of the muggles, those without magical abilities. Exotic creatures that defy all the laws of reality. A school at the edge of a cliff that holds some of the most powerful beings in the world. Teachers that are half-human and half-horse. A hat that will decide where you will spend your school years. It was captivating. It was magical. Harry Potter was something that grabbed the hearts of fans and didn’t let go. So it was a no-brainer that fans would want to experience the world of Harry Potter and Hogwarts with a character of their own. Fans dream of being sorted into a house and living out their days in Hogwarts. Well, they won’t have to wait much longer.
What is Hogwarts: Legacy?
Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action-adventure game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Fans of the series will finally be able to create their very own character and step up to the sorting hat. The developers, Avalanche, describe it as, “Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.”
Sounds pretty impressive. In the world of Harry Potter, anything can be possible. And it is finally ours to explore. Not much has been revealed but we do know that players will play as a character that is able to wield a special kind of ancient magic. On the official website, it states that you can either use it for the good of all or fall to the temptation of more sinister magic. We’re not sure what this means exactly but maybe we can expect some sort of decision-based mechanism to be included in the game. A sort of good karma and bad karma type radar similar to Fall Out 3 and the InFamous series.
What Can We Expect?
It was already announced that Hogwarts Legacy would have no direct involvement with J.K. Rowling. So we can expect a completely original storyline with the aid of Portkey Games. Portkey Games is a studio from Warner Bros that focuses on mobile Harry Potter games. They issued a statement that said, “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling”. I know fans of the series will be torn with this decision. J.K. Rowling did establish the universe so who better to pen a new adventure than her. But unfortunately due to her transphobic comments, some fans will probably welcome this change.
With this game being open-world and taking us to areas beyond Hogwarts we can expect to learn a lot more about the wizarding world. Hogsmead and the Forbidden Forest are already confirmed to appear in the game. We hope to see Diagon Alley and maybe a few other iconic locations also make an appearance. It does take place in the 1800s so for any fans that were looking forward to running into their favorite characters, well that won’t be happening. Portkey Games has confirmed that Harry, Hermione, and Ron will not be appearing in the game. Due to the fact that they were yet to be born. So it will be interesting to see what kind of wizards and witches roamed the world around that time and how Portkey Games intend to build characters that will leave a mark on the world of Hogwarts.
We also are excited to see a deeper combat system using the spells and beasts from Harry Potter and how Portkey Games will expand it to make it their own. There is a lot to be excited about when Hogwarts Legacy finally releases in 2022. For more news make sure you check back and leave a comment below!