What We Know about 90 Day Fiance Spinoff “The Single Life”

For the last seven years, TLC’s 90 Day Fiance has been the guilty pleasure of people all around the world. People just can’t seem to get enough of the relationship drama that usually follows all the couples on the series, and if you’ve ever turned into an episode it’s easy to see why so many viewers have gotten addicted. After creating several spin-offs, TLC has decided to further capitalize on the 90 Day brand with an entirely new show, The Single Life. This series will give fans a chance to keep up with some of their favorite former 90 Day cast members. As you can probably imagine, The Single Life will also have plenty of drama to go along with it. Keep reading to find out what we know about TLC’s upcoming series, The Single Life.
The Premise
Just because the show is called The Single Life doesn’t mean the cast members will necessarily be single the entire time. Many of show’s stars have recently entered the dating world again, and they’re trying to navigate their way through the typical ups and downs of getting to know people. Since dating isn’t easy, we’ll also get a chance to see cast members get advice from the people closest to them.
The Cast
Since 90 Day Fiance debuted, fans have fallen in love with several of the cast members. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the show, many beloved stars haven’t been able to return because they were no longer in a relationship with someone from another country. The Single Life has officially given TLC a way to bring those fan favorites back. According to People, some of the franchise’s most familiar faces will become the stars:
Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown
90 Day Fiance fans will definitely remember Big Ed from his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. His time on the show documented his relationship with Rose Vega, who is from the Philippines. From early on, it was clear that Rose and Ed probably weren’t on the same page and that feeling only intensified when he went to visit her. The couple eventually decided to go their separate ways and Big Ed is ready to find love again.
Brittany Banks
When viewers were first introduced to Brittany Banks, she was dating a handsome Jordanian man named Yazan Horira. While the two appeared to have a genuine connection, very stark cultural and religious differences put a strain on their relationship. The fact that Brittany didn’t mind showing a little skin on social media didn’t sit well with Yazan and his family. After two trips to Jordan and countless arguments in between, Brittany and Yazan called it quits and Brittany is hoping to find the man of her dreams.
Fernanda Flores
Fernanda was a cast member during season 6 of 90 Day Fiance while she was in a relationship with Jonathan Rivera. The two actually made a very cute couple and they were one of the few that seemed like they really had a chance to make it. They even sealed the deal and got married. Unfortunately, however, things didn’t end up working out and they officially divorced in 2020. At one point she was linked to former Bachelorette contestant, Clay Harbor, but it looks like she’s currently single and ready to mingle.
Molly Hopkins
If you watched Molly Hopkins’ previous relationship play out on TV, then you know just how much she’s been through. After falling in love with a much younger man and moving him all the way from the Dominican Republic to her home in Georgia, Molly quickly realized that things weren’t at all what they seemed. Her ex, Luis Mendez, didn’t seem to have any interest in being a part of Molly’s family and he also didn’t have much interest in the relationship. The couple divorced after six months of marriage. Luis has already moved on and now Molly is hoping to do the same.
Danielle Jbali
Danielle easily had one of the most memorable stories in 90 Day Fiance history. Her relationship with Mohamed Jbali was one of the very few times on the show where it was painfully clear that an American was being used as a ticket to United States citizenship. Not only did Mohamed not care about Danielle, but he didn’t even try to hide it. Not long after the two tied the knot, Mohamed essentially left Danielle and went off to live his own life in Miami. Although it took her a while to realize that there was no possible way the relationship could be salvaged, she’s finally gotten to a good place and she’s hoping to make a love connection with someone new.
Colt Johnson
Colt Johnson is easily one of those most well-known cast members in 90 Day Fiance history. His relationship with his ex, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, was covered over multiple seasons and he also appeared on the show with another girlfriend, Jess. If you’ve followed along with Colt’s story, you know that he isn’t always as sweet and innocent as he seems, and his unusually close relationship with his mother has caused lots of friction in his romantic relationships. Despite the bad luck he’s had so far when it comes to love, Colt is ready to try again.
The Release
Unlike 90 Day Fiance and some of its other spin-offs, The Single Life won’t technically be on TLC. The series is set to debut on the new streaming service, Discovery +, on February 21, 2021. There will also be a companion Pillow Talk series that is launched along with the show.