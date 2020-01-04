What We Know about Amazon’s Wheel of Time Series So Far

Many people know about the Wheel of Time series at this point and the idea that Amazon is bringing it to life is likely filling their heads with all sorts of images of what could possibly happen and what it will look like. As Tommy Williams of GeekTyrant has pointed out three more names have been added to the cast recently, Priyanka Bose, Alanna Mosvani and Emmanuel Imani and Taylor Napier. At this point it sounds as though Bose will be cast in the role of Alanna Mosvani while Imani and Napier will be playing Ihvon and Maksim, her Warders. Those that don’t know that much about the books but are excited to see it being developed might want to take the time to brush up and get to reading in order to understand a bit more of what’s coming. The Wheel of Time series is one that’s been around for a while and has been capturing the attention of many people:
“Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save of destroy humanity.”
As fantasy stories go this one is a favorite among many readers and has been around for a few decades now since it started back in the 80s. Robert Jordan has been adding books to the series since then and many people have come to find the story rather endearing and have stuck with it for some time. The books are a bit bulky if a person is into lighter reading but the story is worth the effort if one wants a truly well-written tale and something that can keep them entertained for some time to come. Tales set in a medieval setting tend to be quite the rage now and again and at this point it feels as though they’ve hit a high point or are on their way towards hitting that high once again. If anyone remembers there was a time a while back when The Lord of the Rings trilogy was the hottest thing going since the story, despite not being spot-on, was engaging and had a lot to offer both the devoted and casual fans.
The Wheel of Time series is no different in that regard since it too offers up a lot to absorb and a lot to take in since it’s the type of story that allows a person to fully immerse themselves within the tale and forget anything else that might be going on around them, if they allow it to at least. Some people think that the story is entirely too long and that it’s been sprawling more than rolling forward while others insist that it’s still a tightly-knit story that has a great deal of merit and can continue to entertain people so long as they’re willing to continue the tale and be taken further along the path. In a way a good story never really ends, but it does evolve, and that’s what it feels like this story has done throughout the years as Jordan has continued to push one narrative after another and create something that can appease some people some of the time but not all people all of the time. The trick of a good story is to know when to end it and how to keep pushing it, and Jordan managed to keep his story going on, and on, and on until people were so invested in it they either had to bow out or just keep going. Thus far a lot of people still swear by it and are likely those that are going to be waiting eagerly for the show to start.
Unfortunately at this time there doesn’t appear to be a release date, but given that the show started production in September of this year it’s likely at least that we might see it by mid to late 2020 if we’re lucky, and if not at least by 2021. Joseph Baxter of Den of Geek! has more on this matter. This is a big undertaking after all and there is a lot of detail when it comes to building the world that Jordan created, so it might take a good while before any updates of major significance are given. As of now though we do at least know who will be taking on the roles of a few characters and the story, as has been read by so many, won’t be that much of a surprise as it hits the small screen. Overall, this should be a momentous event when it finally does happen.