What We Know About Fantastic Beasts 3 So Far

With a title like this one might think that we’d be in for another trilogy or series since it would appear from the Harry Potter movies that Dumbledore is the kind of character that has plenty of secrets, each that might be a story unto itself. But in terms of the next Fantastic Beasts movie it does sound as though Dumbledore will take on a larger part as Newt Scamander, the main character for the past two movies, might be pushed to the side just a bit in order to focus on Dumbledore’s issues with his own friends Grindelwald, who will be played by Mads Mikkelsen, who will be replacing Johnny Depp. That’s a whole other ball of wax to deal with so I won’t bother getting into it right now, but the conflict between Dumbledore and Grindelwald is something that should be given more prominence since the Wizarding Wars that some folks have been waiting for and others have kind of let slip to the side could be a great way to link this trilogy with the Harry Potter series considering that there’s a very good chance that it might happen.
There are a lot of years in between Harry’s timeline and this current one, but it does feel as though things will be building up to a connection that will perhaps close the loop and make a great deal of sense while explaining certain things that might have been mentioned in the Harry Potter series. The third movie kind of has to be the one that’s going to blow the lid off of the entire history between Dumbledore and Grindelwald since things have been building up since Dumbledore came into the picture in this trilogy and a lot of people have been expecting to see something both grand and impressive as well as insightful and mind-blowing. The replacement of Depp did manage to anger a lot of fans but it’s something that has been done and can’t or won’t be undone at this time.
To say that the Fantastic Beasts trilogy has been different is an understatement, but some would actually so far as to say that it’s been a disappointment since they still prefer the Potter series instead. One could state that the individuals that say such things are afraid to embrace anything new or might worry that this trilogy will change how people view the Potterverse, but the truth is that this story is happening in a very different time, and on top of that, it’s actually being far more inclusive than Potter could have been since the trilogy has made its way to America where it’s been revealed that there is in fact an American version of Hogwarts, the Ilvermonry School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Okay, so the name is a little longer and harder to roll off the tongue, but it did include another school and even made it a little more known than the Potter series did. There is a reason for this to be fair since the Potter series was focused on Harry Potter and everything around him. Since Harry didn’t go to America, there was no need for this to be mentioned. But the trilogy has so far been kind of entertaining since it’s held on to the same fundamentals that made the Potterverse so great while taking the fans back in time to tell the story of another individual that was mentioned in the Potter series.
While the last movie was praised by some and maligned by others, it did show a very strong division between magic users and muggles since Grindelwald took the time to show the horrors of war to those that had gathered to hear his words. The funny thing about this is that the magic users could likely do far more damage in far less time with much less effort, and yet they’re terrified of the muggles and their inventions. One has to wonder though how many of their spells would be effective against modern-day weaponry since it’s likely been discussed, but it hasn’t always been a part of any significant, mainstream discussions. Of course, that could be a discussion for another day since it is kind of interesting.
But staying on subject, what we know about the next Fantastic Beasts movie is very little apart from the obvious ideas of what’s coming and, now, the title. A lot of fans are going to be chomping at the bit to learn more about what’s coming, but as you can probably guess, it might be a little while before any more information is forthcoming, and by that time we might actually see a trailer, which will tell us a lot more than a few tidbits of information might accomplish. Whether this will be the final chapter in the magical world or if it will lead to more movies is hard to say, but one can easily guess what the fans will want.