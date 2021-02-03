What We Know about “Mama June: Road To Redemption”

When Mama June first entered the reality TV world as a cast member on Toddlers & Tiaras back in 2012, her vibe was light hearted and fun. It didn’t take long for her and her daughter, Alana AKA Honey Boo Boo, to become so popular that they were eventually given their own show. Sadly, however, in just a few years, things in Mama June’s life had taken a 180. Between personal struggles and the pressures associated with being in the spotlight, June began to find herself sinking lower and lower. In 2017, she returned to reality TV with her own series, Mama June: Road To Redemption. The show focuses on June as she fights her addiction and get her life back on the right track. The road isn’t going to be easy, but June is determined not to give up. Keep reading to find out what we know about the show.
1. There’s Some Tension Between June And Alana
There was once a time when June and Alana were closer than closer. Sadly, things have really changed between the two. June’s drug addiction caused her to drop the ball when it came to being a parent, and the two have actually been living apart for some time now. While Alana has done her best to try to have a ‘normal’ life, she can’t help but acknowledge the whole that’s been in her life due to her mother’s absence.
During this season of Mama June: Road To Redemption, Alana will confront a lot of the issues she has with her mom. Hopefully the two will be able to get back on track, but realistically there is probably a lot of healing that has to happen before they can start to rebuild their relationship.
2. Mama June’s Legal Troubles Will Be Discussed
If you’ve been keeping up with Mama June’s journey since the beginning then you know just how sad it’s been to watch her decline. In addition to what the drugs have done to her body, they’ve also impacted her in other ways. Mama June has had some run ins with the law, some of them have been serious. In March of 2019, Mama June was arrested in Alabama on felony drug charges. Although we aren’t sure how much detail will be shared, June’s legal issues will likely be discussed during this season of the show.
3. Mama June Is Sober
Addiction is a lifelong battle and it’s something that people have to take one day at a time. Fortunately for June, each day is getting brighter. After years of actively using drugs, it appears that she’s finally on the right track. She has been sober for a little over a year and she’s going strong. According to Hollywood Life June said, “I don’t have all the answers, but I will well listen and try to help the best way I can. Their(sic) [are] people that I have to talk to for [months] and watch them struggle when they first reached out to me, and now, being able to overcome some other struggles, I love honestly helping out and give back.’
The fact that June is sober means that her entire demeanor may be a little different than people are used to. It also means that there will hopefully be lots of happy and healthy moments on the show.
4. Mama June Is Back In Georgia
In 2019, June decided to sell her home in Georgia and leave the state without her children. As you may be able to guess, this caused some serious tension in the family. These days, however, June is back in Georgia. She has made the state her primary residence once again and she’s excited to be back. Although June moving back to Georgia to be closer to her children is a good thing, it will definitely require lots of adjusting on everyone’s part.
5. We’ll Get To See More Of Mama June’s Boyfriend
Mama June certainly hasn’t had the best relationship history. As a result, lots of people have questioned her dating choices over the years. Those choices are in question again thanks to her relationship with Geno Doak. Gene doesn’t have the cleanest record and he’s struggled with addiction, too. In fact, he was arrested with June back in 2019. Many people have suggested that he has been a poor influence in June’s life. It’ll be interesting to see how he is accepted by the rest of the family now that the couple is back in Georgia. Despite the outside opinions, however, June and Geno appear to be happy together.