What We Know About PlayStation VR on PS5

What do we know about PlayStation VR for PS5? Sony recently announced the latest news on the brand new controllers for its next-generation virtual reality system that will be coming to the PS5 console. The controllers for the so called “PS VR 2” look a lot like what we’ve seen with other PC VR headsets like Oculus and Valve Index, which is a nice change from the previous PS VR controllers which were stick-like controllers that are very similar to the HTC Vive controllers. I’ve never been a fan of the “stick” controllers for any kind of virtual reality system, so it’s nice to see that Sony is moving away from this design. So what else do we want to see from the next-generation iteration of PlayStation VR for PS5? What do we know already?
PlayStation VR for PS5
Earlier in February 2021, Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Planning and Management gave us our first details on the next-generation VR system coming to PS5, so let’s see what he had to say about it: “We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation. We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.”
Controllers
Nishino also touched on the brand new controllers in this reveal, “One of the innovations we’re excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics. That’s just one of the examples of future-proof technology we’re developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences.” There’s quite a bit that was revealed about the brand new controllers for the PS5 PlayStation VR, so let’s first get into the controller design:
Design
“The first thing you’ll notice with our next-gen VR controller is the unique design, which takes on an “orb” shape that allows you to hold the controller naturally, while playing with a high degree of freedom. There are no constraints with how you’re moving your hands, providing developers with the ability to create unique gameplay experiences. We also designed the new controller with great ergonomics in mind, so it’s well-balanced and comfortable to hold in each of your hands. We applied learnings from testing users with a range of hand sizes, as well as the decades of insights from controllers across all PlayStation platforms. The result is an iconic design that will change how VR games are played.”
Features
These PS5 PlayStation VR controllers have a whole list of features including:
- Adaptive triggers: Each VR controller (Left and Right) includes an adaptive trigger button that adds palpable tension when pressed, similar to what’s found in the DualSense controller. If you’ve played a PS5 game, you’ll be familiar with the tension in the L2 or R2 buttons when you press them, such as when you’re drawing your bow to fire an arrow. When you take that kind of mechanic and apply it to VR, the experience is amplified to the next level.
- Haptic feedback: The new controller will have haptic feedback optimized for its form factor, making every sensation in the game world more impactful, textured and nuanced. When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR.
- Finger touch detection: The controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay.
- Tracking: The VR controller is tracked by the new VR headset through a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller.
- Action buttons / analog sticks: The Left controller contains one analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button. The Right controller contains one analog stick, the cross and circle buttons, a “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The “grip” button can be used to pick up in-game objects, as one example.
These are all really great plans for PlayStation VR on PS5, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. I’m super excited for the future of PlayStation VR, I think it’s got a lot of potential to be one of the best beginner experiences to VR right next to the Oculus Quest 2.
Image Credits: PlayStation.Blog