What We Know about Ridley Scott’s Gucci Movie So Far

As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb states, MGM is trying to stay as optimistic as possible when it comes to announcing that they plan to release the movie Gucci, a new and hopefully successful idea, to November of 2021. Right now that doesn’t sound like it would be too hard to achieve for those that might actually be ready and willing to go the moment that the lock down is lifted and Hollywood studios are allowed to go back to work. But given that there are several other concerns that are ready to go and don’t need to be filmed it’s also hard to think that Gucci is going to be all-go no quit right away since MGM already has a few other projects on the hook that are going to need some serious attention. It’s likely to gain a lot of traction and a lot of attention from an audience that is wanting to see what the studio has to offer. People are already bound to swarm to the theaters, if they’re still in operation after a while, to see No Time to Die when it finally comes out, and it’s likely that a lot of folks are going to want to spend the money to get out of the house and find a way to put some quality time into the theater and just about anywhere else that they can just to enjoy their time out again. But Gucci, as interesting a story as it might be to many people, could be getting the nod and the look at this moment because MGM is really in need of some positive thinking just like anyone else.
One reason that a lot of people might be excited is because famed director Ridley Scott will be working on this project. Another reason is that Lady Gaga will be showing up as one of the main characters. Those two facts are enough for many people to look into the story and wonder just how it’s going to be portrayed and whether it will be worth their time when the movie finally finds its way to the theater. One thing that stands out though about the Gucci story is how much it coincides with another supposed murder plot that was ruled a suicide a while back, that of Kurt Cobain of Nirvana. While that story has been largely let go by a lot of people however, the Gucci story appears to be a lot more cut and dried, though there was at least a conviction made against Patrizia Reggiani, who orchestrated the murder of Maurizio Gucci. It definitely sounds as though this story is going to be told in a way that might either turn people against Patrizia or pull for her given the idea that such stories tend to swing one way or the other. With Ridley Scott in control of the project it’s easy to think that people will find their own way to judgment or acceptance, as his filmmaking practices have made it clear that while he might have his own bias, he’s still in it to tell a story and make it as professional as possible.
Right now the story is one that people can look up and make up their own minds about since there’s plenty of information out there to research and discuss, but one thing is abundantly clear and it’s likely to happen no matter what people think. Scott is probably going to find a way to make this story more of a movie than a real story since in the case of real stories being put on the big screen there are very few that ever cover everything that happened and many that will go for the grandiose and most powerful scenes possible when it comes to various characters and situations that are presented within the movie. It’s also bound to be a movie that will draw in a very particular fan base since the name Gucci is well known and in many ways well-respected, but at the same time it’s also one that is known more or less because it’s thrown around quite often and not because it’s a household name anywhere a person goes. As a brand name, Gucci is one that is often heard in many circles and spoken with a certain amount of pride since the products that Gucci is responsible for are still, to many people, worth quite a bit and are a definite status symbol that is often used to show that a person can indeed afford the best or at least has good taste. Alice Newbold of Vogue can attest to this point. As far as the family behind the name many people might offer a blank look when asked to describe them and their troubles, and largely because apart from the products, they really aren’t much of a concern for the average person.