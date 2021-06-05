What We Know about The Garbage Pail Kids HBO Max Series So Far

One thing that’s already making sense when it comes to the upcoming Garbage Pail Kids that’s coming to HBO Max is that it’s been announced that it will be geared more towards adults, which is nice to hear considering that those of us who were so into GPK back in the 80s are now adults that would love to see the dirtier version of this idea come to light. Right now there’s no set release date, but the idea is that the animated show could arrive in late 2021, but is more likely to be seen in early 2022. This kind of idea is bound to make a lot of people laugh and some folks groan as they roll their eyes since to be fair and even-handed with this, the GPK’s are pretty gross most times, and the fact that they parody so many things and people is enough to offend just about anyone, which is still a point in their favor.
Too many people keep forgetting that humor isn’t bound by much of anything, no matter that some of it is in poor taste and isn’t likely to entertain various people. But when it comes to making people laugh, humor is a tool that thrives on variety and being able to use just about anything that can cause a person to grin or even laugh uproariously. Bringing the GPK’s back to the mainstream feels as though it might be an uncertain move at best, but it won’t be a terrible one, hopefully. The live-action movie that was brought out quite a while ago was an ill-fated attempt that didn’t really pan out, and even calling it a cult classic at this point would likely make GPK fans shake their heads in frustration. Yes, the movie was THAT bad.
But an animated show might have a bit more luck simply because animation allows for more mobility and is easier to manipulate than live-action in a lot of ways. Given the disgusting nature of the GPK, it’s simple to think that their more natural attributes will come through in a much stronger way than they could have in live-action. It’s also fair to say that some of them might have a better chance of being represented in animation since the practical effects needed for some of the kids might not be cost-effective seeing as how some of them might require constant supervision. It is easy to wonder how many characters will be brought out and how many will be used for more than a few seconds of screentime since there are quite a few GPK as many collectors know, and using them all would be fun, but it would also make for very fully episodes that might not run quite as smoothly.
Plus, it’s curious to think about the state of each character as they appear on their individual cards and what they would look like when moving about. There are a lot of things to think about when it comes to a GPK series, but it already sounds like it could be a lot of fun to watch, especially if it’s geared more towards adults. It could be said that those of us that collected them in the first place are those that understand and best appreciate them, but it would be great to get more people into the GPK and see who’s interested in keeping the series going. Collecting the cards was all well a good, but watching an animated series would be even better since with the current technology and a decent budget this could become something that a lot of people might be able to get into in order to keep it working.
It’s been a while since we talked about the GPK since the idea has always been around, but somehow it just hasn’t reached a stage where representation on the small or big screen is seen as a good idea. The movie was nearly forgotten by a lot of people since it didn’t do a lot of justice to the GPK’s in a big way, while the animated series was deemed to be too much for viewers at the time it was being though ready for release. This time around it’s a big hope that by putting it on HBO Max that the series will be able to come through and give the characters their much-needed personas and explore them in full detail this time around. A lot of fans might agree that the GPK are overdue for their time in the spotlight and creating a series based on their dubious adventures is something that a lot of long-time followers have been wanting to see. Whether or not it’s going to be as widely accepted as anyone is hoping is the question, but we’ll have to wait and see.