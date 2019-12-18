What We Know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Those that have been watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel know that season 3 ended on a note that some might think is a bit disturbing since as Hannah Shaw-Williams of ScreenRant indicates Midge’s career wasn’t exactly in jeopardy, but it was certainly about to experience a setback since she had been told that she wouldn’t be going on tour. To any performer looking to make a name for themselves that would be an indication that they’d taken a misstep somewhere and possibly upset the wrong person during their career, as otherwise a promising upswing would be the start of something that a performer could only see as a boon to their growing reputation. Set as it is in the 1960s however the show is bound to run into a few different elements of society that were difficult for just about any performer to get around when it came to certain subjects being mentioned. Certain restrictions that were set in place back then as to what kind of humor was allowed and what material could and would be banned makes it easy to see just how a career could tank so easily. Even today some folks are still of the mind that some subjects don’t need to be approached with such a cavalier attitude, but if there’s one thing that anyone has learned about comedy it’s that almost nothing is off limits when you really look at it. Some things might not be wise to talk about in such a manner, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t be.
As enticing as the next season of the show will be no doubt it hasn’t yet been given the green light, but there’s really no doubt that it will since ending a show in this manner would be kind of a hard hit to the fans and wouldn’t be met with a great deal of approval. Plus, the show has been performing so well at this point that trying to nix it would be a truly confusing development that wouldn’t make a lot of sense. Given the current release schedule of the show however it’s not likely that we’ll be seeing it return for another season until next December. That might seem like a long wait, but given the fact that the third season was released not that long ago it’s fair to say that this will give fans enough time to really absorb the third season and come to grips with what might happen in season 4. You can easily imagine that some fans might even have a few theories as to what will happen in season 4 based on what’s already come and will be shouting them loud and clear for everyone to understand before the next year is out. Connie Liou of the CheatSheet has more to say on this.
There’s something to be said for this show and that’s the fact that it is interesting and it is engaging, but it’s also very telling since the differing time periods, that which the show deals with and the one in which we live now, are different but similar in many ways. For instance, the whole idea of what can and can’t be said while on stage and what will anger the audience versus making them laugh is a big similarity since back in the 60s there were a lot of things you just didn’t talk about and today there are things that a lot of comedians won’t touch since they know the backlash that is waiting for them around the corner. As opposed to back then however, the comedians of today will sometimes cross that line without fear of being thrown off the stage or even losing their career over their beliefs. They might see their ratings go down and their career take a dive for a while, but people tend to come around these days and despite any haters or naysayers there are plenty of folks that are willing to admit that people have a right to talk about most anything when it comes to comedy. Nothing is off limits, almost everything is up for grabs, and whether it’s in good taste or not it’s not going to be held against a person so long as they can find a way to present it and make people laugh while at the same time not pissing the wrong people off.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a show that a lot of people have connected with in one way or another and it’s been shown as a program that has appealed to a lot of folks in different ways. It will be coming back without any fail as it would sound at the moment since there’s no reason for it not to. The ratings have been good enough, the interest is there, and it needs a proper continuation, especially since it’s been stated that the next several seasons have been mapped out. It’s just a matter of waiting at this point.