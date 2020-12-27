What We Know about The Moon Knight Disney+ Series So Far

One thing we can probably assume when it comes to Moon Knight is that he won’t be played by Daniel Radcliffe since it would appear that Kevin Feige has been hoping that Keanu Reeves or Oscar Isaacs will take the role of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley. Oh, and one more thing that’s bound to get people talking and perhaps garner an article or two about mental health and perhaps even get some people riled up is the fact that Moon Knight has three separate identities that he struggles with a good deal of the time since they all have their own backstories and mannerisms to deal with. Think of Batman with dissociative identity disorder and a much greater potential for violence, and then you’ll get a better picture of how Moon Knight operates. And yes, much as Batman is rich and uses the bat motif on pretty much all of his stuff, Moon Knight is also wealthy, not mega-rich like Bruce Wayne, and tends to fashion a lot of his stuff based on the crescent moon design. But while the dark knight, who Moon Knight is compared to a lot, has limits that he won’t cross, Spector doesn’t really have those since his days as a mercenary and Marine taught him how to hurt, maim, and kill, and he doesn’t hold back that often when it comes to dishing out his brand of justice.
There’s no word on a release date yet, but it does sound as though the show will start filming in 2021, which means if we’re lucky we could see it by the latter part of the year or in 2022 if all goes well. Right now people are excited to see this hero come to light since it feels as though he, like many others, should have been allowed to come to the forefront sooner, but of course, it was never really possible to develop all these heroes that fast since on one knew who had the rights to what given that the MCU started off slowly and continued to build as time went on. But now that it’s understood that Disney has the lion’s share of Marvel characters at its disposal we’re going to be seeing quite a few more shows and movies coming out as the MCU continues to push forward with another phase, hopefully towards another big crossover movie that will incorporate even more heroes and villains that will need to band together or at least be in the same movie. The thing about Moon Knight though is that even with the gadgets and skills at his disposal and the fact that he’s insanely tough, he’s still more of a street-level hero since he focuses more on the underworld dealings around him and isn’t really the type of hero that deals with cosmic or inter-dimensional threats.
It’s going to be interesting to see just how the MCU decides to depict Moon Knight since the slightly psychotic hero is someone that’s going to challenge the thinking of any fan that doesn’t know that much about him and will no doubt bring another level of aggression to the MCU since he’s not the kind of hero that plays nice and will want to jail every criminal he sees. This guy is kind of like the Punisher in a way since he’s not about to go on a killing spree, but he’s not going to let a criminal off that lightly either. Moon Knight has never really been the type of hero that will let the bad guy get away with anything less than a beating, but then he’s usually gone after very bad people. When looking at how heroes such as Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil have been represented it feels fair to say that Moon Knight is going to be allowed to go off the chain a bit, again, like the Punisher, since he’s about vengeance as well as justice, and he’s not going to be pulling any punches. Oh, did I forget to mention Iron Fist? There was a pretty good reason since Danny Rand has been kind of an embarrassment to the MCU and because of his discipline, he’s not really going to allow himself to use all of his power as many other heroes would.
Bringing Moon Knight into the fold also makes it clear that things are about to change in a big way, even bigger than people are already thinking since Moon Knight doesn’t always play well with others. It could be due to his multiple personalities, it could be that he’s just a jerk, or it could be a lot of things, but he’s not the friendliest hero in the bunch, and just inserting him into the MCU is going to shake things up quite a bit, which is what a lot of people are hoping to see.