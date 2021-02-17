What We Know about the Twisted Metal TV Series So Far

One of the biggest things to know about the Twisted Metal series at this point is that it likely won’t be just one giant demolition derby as the game is already known as, but will instead be a quest of sorts that will warrant a series since otherwise one can imagine that a movie that’s about nothing more than bashing into each other and causing massive amounts of damage might get old very quickly. But there are rumors going around that Will Arnett will be voicing the character of Sweet Tooth the clown, but at this time it’s just a rumor and there’s nothing that’s been set in stone that anyone knows about. The only thing that’s really known at this point is that the project is coming eventually, but even that is kind of fuzzy since there’s so much going on at the moment. But as it’s been said, The Last of Us is making a push as well and has found Pedro Pascal to be Joel, so it’s likely that Twisted Metal might be looking to seal the deal with its cast and make a move eventually when it comes to starting up. It’s likely that we could see production on this series start up this year but the likelihood of seeing the series come out before late 2021 or early 2022 feels pretty low.
There are a lot of questions heading into the series such as what is the main thrust of the whole thing going to be and how deep into the source material is the series going to go. Way too often people get excited to see one of their favorite ideas being turned into a movie or a TV show and find out too late that it’s not going to be exactly the way they want to see, which has happened often over the years. This has often led a lot of people to give up on the idea that anyone is going to get anything right when it comes to creating video game movies or series, but things have been getting slightly better over the years as more and more directors are finally sticking to the source material and creating experiences that are a little more genuine than those we’ve seen in the past. The challenge here is going to be keeping things moving since the whole idea of the game is to inflict as much damage on one’s opponents, which could still be a great part of the plot since without damage it just wouldn’t be Twisted Metal. But the storyline is going to have to be one that can adapt and cater to a type of mission-oriented story that will involve more than just ramming into each other but can still have fun with the story that people want to see.
Video games taking a step up in pop culture is nothing new since it’s been done over the years and it’s failed, unfortunately, more often than not since a lot of directors want to get cute and start messing around with the storyline. Once that happens however the story tends to suffer in a big way since changing a little isn’t horrible, but altering the story in a way that reflects the director’s vision or somehow takes away too much of the original feel of the story can be disastrous since it might very well turn the fans against the project and will ensure that it doesn’t make much more than a passing appearance before it’s canceled and probably forgotten. At this time it does sound as though the storyline for the Twisted Metal series is being handled with care so that it doesn’t devolve into something the fans won’t really care to watch, but it’s going to be interesting to see how the series will develop a game that’s essentially one of those that players love because it’s a challenge to see how badly they can mess each other’s characters up. Considering the game has been around since the 90s it’s kind of amazing that no one has pushed a movie or a TV show through at this point, though it does sound like someone has tried. The problem however is that at some point the saturation level of video game movies can reach a point to where adding any more is just asking to lose money, which is something that most studios don’t want to experience since it’s bad for business and for the morale of those that are being depended upon for each new installment.
There’s a good deal of faith in the Twisted Metal series at this time and it does sound as though things are progressing the way they need to, which means that the right steps are being taken and people know their assignments. There will be more to report on eventually, don’t doubt it.