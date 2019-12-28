Home
What We Know about the Wile E. Coyote Movie So Far

The biggest thing to know about the Wile E. Coyote movie at this point is that he’ll finally be taking on his real enemy, the Acme company that keeps sending him faulty products. Of course it’s easy to blame the product and not the user, but in this case Wile has been the victim more than once to products sent by the Acme company that have gone haywire on him and have caused massive injuries that thankfully heal by the next scene given his cartoon nature. There’s not much doubt that the Roadrunner will be there but seeing Wile take on the company whose products have caused him so  much grief over the years could be extremely funny since it’s bound to keep happening again and again and again since the poor coyote seems to have the worst luck in the world when it comes to hatching a plan and then seeing it through. If not for the obvious reasons it’d be a wonder why anyone would keep going to the same manufacturer again and again when all they send are products that work against them in a truly spectacular and overly negative way. What’s great as Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb mentions is that this will be an animated/live action hybrid in which Wile will be taking on the real world with comical gags to make it seem even funnier.

Obviously this has been done before and it won’t necessarily be Wile’s first time working around live action, but it will be his first big movie in which he’s the main character and thus will be driving the story so to speak. Wile and the Roadrunner have been going at it since 1949 and there have been numerous gags in which the famous coyote has been doing his best to corner and finally kill the fleet-footed Roadrunner. Family Guy did a spoof on what happens to Wile when he does manage to kill the Roadrunner but it didn’t turn out too pretty. Thinking on how Wile might turn the tables on Acme, or at least try, is kind of funny though, and maybe the Roadrunner actually tries to help him out in the long run or at least has something to do with it. Throughout the years Wile has done just about everything except succeed when it comes to planning and failing over and over and he’s even had to contend with Bugs Bunny on occasion since the spokes-rabbit of Warner Bros. had a run-in with him as well.

At one point in history Wile even had a voice of his own but it wasn’t quite the same when he could talk since it turns out he was kind of a pompous intellectual that couldn’t stop being arrogant. Having him silent and bound to cause himself a great deal of pain was far more favorable for many people, and if he gets to talk in this one it’s a hope that they’ll find someone and give him a voice that’s not dumb but not so intelligent that he’s taken as kind of a jerk. It would be interesting to see if any other Looney Tune characters will show up but at this point there aren’t a whole lot of details other than the fact that movie is happening and that there’s no word of a release date yet. A good bet is that it will be coming out in 2020, hopefully, but not until mid to later in the year. The whole hybrid animated/live action movie scheme is something that does tend to offer a lot of pleasant laughs and great effects more often than not since it’s been seen a number of times,  but it’s also something that has to be executed in a manner that’s easy to watch like say, Space Jam. A lot of people are still going to have something to say about it, that’s just the nature of the movies and people, but watching a full-length feature of Wile E. Coyote finally taking on the company that’s been doing him more damage than anything is going to be fun since it’s finally a bit of common sense in an otherwise crazy cartoon. Not a lot mind you, just enough to be funny and not kill the cartoon entirely.

One reason among many why Looney Tunes have been so popular throughout the years is that they ARE crazy. Brian Josephs of GQ has another take on the matter but would likely agree. Only in a cartoon world could a character get blown up, shot, rammed into a wall at high speed and fall off of a cliff and be ready to go at it the next day. The lifespan of toons depends largely on whether they remain funny and engaging or not and most people know at least a little something about Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner since they’ve been classics for decades. That’s a big part of why this movie should work.


