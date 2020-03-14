What We Know About Tina Fey’s Animated Show Mulligan So Far

As of right now Tina Fey’s animated show Mulligan definitely stands as a huge commentary on society and what might happen if we were nearly wiped out by an alien attack. Mulligan is without a doubt going to come with a great deal of humor since it’s Tina Fey, who know a thing or two about comedy and how to apply it. Unfortunately nothing else is really known about this series just yet other than Netflix has given the okay for an order of 20 episodes, which is far more than normal since typically one might see 10 to 13 episodes at most as Tommy Williams of GeekTyrant has mentioned. It might be that Netflix has a good deal of faith in Tina Fey, which would be well-placed obviously since she’s been very successful over the years in bringing her sense of humor to just about everything she does. Or it could be that the pitch for the animated series was just that good. In any case we don’t know a whole lot about the series other than what’s been circulating at the moment so it’s going to be at least a short while until there’s enough real information to go on pertaining to what the show will cover and who will be starring in what role.
It’s kind of a hope that Fey will take on a role in the series since she’s proven to be more than a little talented throughout her long and impressive run in show business, but given the premise it does feel as though this show might cover a few subjects that pertain to the world as it stands today. Jessica Wang of Bustle has more to say on the matter in her own words. After all, the way things stand in society today it does look on average as though an alien attack might catch a lot of people off guard not just because it’s unexpected, but because society as a whole does not choose to stand together. The sad state of humanity has been ongoing for a lot longer than people want to admit however since humanity has been divided since they first learned the differences between one person and another, and how one individual might have an advantage due to different genetics than the next person. It doesn’t matter what the differences are really since people have been discriminatory towards each other since the dawn of humanity, and don’t appear to be learning the lesson that being human means being different all that easily.
There are plenty of movies and programs that show how humanity can come together when a great enough threat looms over them, promising to wipe them off the face of the earth in their entirety, but Mulligan might actually remind people that in the face of an external threat there’s more than skin color, nationality, religion, and other factors that make us who we are. There’s a fundamental level of being human that no one gets to escape, though many upon many people fail to realize this in favor of going on and on about the differences that stand between us as thinking, rational beings that can’t get along for the choices we make in life or the way we look, where we’re born, or even how we’re raised to treat each other. While I could be way off base that appears to be one of the things that might be covered in this series since an alien attack wiping out most of humanity would make a lot of people think twice about what it really means to be human and why it’s so important to stick together no matter who we are and what we look like. Sometimes it actually feels as though it might take something like this happening in real life to really thump some sense into the skulls of a great number of people so that they realize just how thin the differences between us really are.
Trusting in the idea that Tina Fey knows what she’s doing and will deliver on something that could be an outstanding if somewhat odd series sounds like a safe bet since there’s always the chance that this could be another series that will allow Netflix to keep their position in the streaming wars and offer up another fun selection for their subscribers. The fact that it’s going to be a comedy is even better since this is firmly in her wheelhouse and will likely come with a few surprises that people won’t necessarily expect but will be hoping for all the same. While some of her comedy has been a little caustic and kind of hard for some people to take in the past it’s been seen more often than not that Tina is able to cater to a great number of people that simply enjoy laughing and will seek out a comedy no matter what the basis of the story is. Hopefully that will hold true here as well. Kristen Lopez from IndieWire has more to say on the subject.