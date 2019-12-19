What We Learned From DC’s First Stargirl Trailer

I’m sure that I’m not the only one to say this but the distinctive look of the outfit is sure to get a few Marvel fans riled up. The only thing is that Captain American and Starman came out in the same year so it’s hard to say who ripped off whose idea and even more than that, it’s not that big of a deal since the major difference between them is that Steve Rogers is an enhanced human and Starman was a super-powered hero. Stargirl didn’t come to being until around 1999 to 2000, meaning she’s even younger than Cap, but again that’s neither here nor there since the power set is so different and really, no one’s going to make that big of a stink about it, hopefully. Instead it seems better to focus on when it’s coming out, what to expect, and just how the show is going to integrate with the rest of the material that’s already out and available for people to watch. It does sound as though Stargirl is going to be headed to the DC streaming network first and then to the CW, but it also sounds as though this will be a fairly quick transition that people won’t find too hard to deal with.
Apart from that Geoff Johns, the creator of Stargirl, has a bit to say about the character as per Alec Bojalad of Den of Geek!:
“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” Johns said. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”
Luke Wilson will be taking on a significant role since he’ll be piloting the Stripe robot that will serve as Stargirl’s backup and will also be playing the part of her stepfather, so he’ll be pulling double duty in this show which won’t be much of a test of his abilities but will be entertaining all the same. We’ll also be seeing an impressive lineup of characters played by very prominent actors making their way to the CW as well, though this won’t be happening until spring of 2020 so it’s going to be a bit of wait, but nothing that fans can’t handle since a lot of people are used to waiting months and months to finally see the shows and movies they’ve been anticipating.
One big hope is that since it’s star’girl’ as is emphasized in the trailer, and rightly so of course, there will be a balanced look on things as the young hero that’s making her debut needs to be a more balanced superhero than just an empowered young woman that’s out to prove to the male figures in her life and the world that a woman can take charge. It might seem like an old and tiring subject to harp on but while it’s very easy to be all for a female to take on the role of a powerful hero, it’s also a lot easier to cheer for them when they accept the role and take it as an opportunity and a boon rather than a chance to say ‘back up men, I am woman and I’m going to roar’. So far it looks as though it might be balanced enough to give hope to fans that we won’t be subjected to another ‘girl power’ moment, and might get a hero that’s very obviously female but also just as obviously awesome. I do think that a lot of people are still going to be hung up on the suit since the similarities to another hero are just way too much, but ah well.
At some point it has to be a wonder as to whether those heroes and villains on the CW will finally be introduced to the big screen or if DC is really pushing to just stay on TV where it’s been so dominant and try to win over the audience with standalone movies that tend to come out every so often. Some of the characters on the CW might do quite well on the big screen, but Stargirl does appear to need a bit of seasoning before she really hits it off with the audience in a big way. So far Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and yes, Joker, have hit it big with the audience, but it would be interesting later on to see if any other heroes and villains might be seen as worthy of a shot. Until then however DC has been staying quite dominant on the TV scene and with Stargirl coming there’s a good chance that this trend could continue for a while yet.