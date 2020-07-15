What We Learned from the 30 Rock Reunion Trailer

Fans of 30 Rock should be ecstatic to see a reunion show upcoming and there’s no doubt that it’s going to follow the pandemic quite closely and do what it can to make people feel right at home with enough jokes and situations to make certain that they don’t forget that we’re in a pandemic. You did get that we’re in a pandemic, right? Some people apparently need to be reminded so Tina Fey and crew are here to remind them by getting on those that aren’t wearing a mask and taking the time to remind us all that society is a different place now that things have slowed down, shutdown, and are trying to come back as safely as possible in an effort to get the economy back up and running so that people can go back to work and be secure once again. In other words, it’s going to feature as much real life as possible while still trying to be as funny as it’s always been, so fans should be ready to accept more of the same largely because that’s what they would likely expect in the first place. Pretty much any show is going to depict people wearing masks and possibly throwing a lot of attitude at those that don’t, though it’s enough to wonder at this time if there will be enough material for this to remain funny from show to show or if people are just going to get sick and tired of it after a while.
As of now the idea of bringing back shows that had a successful run for a reunion or possibly something else has been a big trend that a lot of people have decided to lock onto and to be fair and even realistic there’s no doubt that one show will be funny, but anything else would be a big mistake. The reason behind that is that every one of the shows that are being brought back is definitely worth the reunion and can hold themselves up well enough to be funny and enjoyable at the same time, but they’ve had their time and they’ve moved on for a pretty good reason. Some shows might be able to come back and do a little something extra at this time, but making another series out of a show that’s already been there, done that, and wrapped up convincingly is a mistake that has been done before and has never really been that great of an idea.
Obviously the cast is returning for this go-around and will no doubt be pretty close to the same as they’ve always been, which is to say funny, but it will be pretty interesting to see what happens with COVID-19 in the mix and the fact that people have been extremely paranoid with the virus going around, rightfully so in a lot of cases. It does make a person wonder just how the show would operate without a hitch and what kind of safety protocols might show up in the actual script, but at this point, it does look as though everything is running as people might expect and that nothing is going to change other than what’s already changed throughout the country. With everything that’s been happening the world at this point, and just in the USA at this time, it’s been agreed with by many people that we as a nation definitely need something to laugh about just to ease the tension at this time. So many people just need a reason to smile that it’s a big up to see some of the shows that are coming out and to realize that Hollywood is still doing what it can to keep their own people busy and to make certain that entertainment doesn’t become a thing of the past. Things are going to change, that much is obvious since that kind of change will be continuous and ongoing and won’t be likely to stop for a while to come. But so long as people can get back to work and do what they can in order to keep things moving it’s easy to believe that we’ll continue to see high-quality entertainment that the people want.
As far as people chewing at each other when it comes to wearing masks and not spreading COVID-19 any further than it’s already been, if the show covers this then so be it, as a lot of shows and movies are going to be likely to mention and show signs of this from now on. If that’s what becomes the focus however it’s bound to start irritating a lot of viewers, no matter if they’re fans or casual observers. People want to turn on the TV and be entertained, not preached to. But we’ll have to wait and see what’s going to happen.