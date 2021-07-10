What We Learned From the “Addams Family 2” Trailer

This is something that one doesn’t get to see that often, the Addams family out of their element and on the road as the family decides to take a vacation to spend more time with one another after it’s determined the kids are simply growing up too fast. With a series coming quickly that has to do with Wednesday Addams on her own this feels like a pretty smart thing to do in order to possibly lead up to such a show, but one can imagine that the Addams aren’t exactly going to fit in with the rest of America until they find a way to make the connection, as they usually do. This is one thing that fans can usually count on the Addams for, the ability to find a way to get people to accept them or to just not care and do their own thing. Taking a road trip throughout the US is bound to be kind of a fun way to display their kooky behavior from one landmark to another, and it’s already looking as though they’re going to be shaking things up in a big way.
The animated version of The Addams Family has definitely changed things around in a big way since it’s created a look for the family that is far more demented than anything that’s come before. But people obviously like it if there’s a sequel headed to the big screen this coming October, and the fact that the main actors are returning is even better since people won’t have to wonder what’s going on with their voices. Well, almost all the actors are coming back, since Finn Wolfhard won’t be taking on Pugsley’s voice again, as Javon Walton will be voicing the younger member of the family, as the difference can be heard in the trailer. While that might not be such a big deal, it’s fair to say that people are going to notice.
One thing to note about the movie is that while Wednesday and Pugsley had their differences in the first movie, she appears to be actively ready and willing to torment her younger sibling this time around as her voodoo doll antics appear to already be messing pretty hard with young Pugsley. For his own part, Pugsley is being just as destructive as ever, as the Grand Canyon is about to get a little more or less grand thanks to a few well-placed explosives that can do in seconds what it took nature millions of years to accomplish. It’s also evident that the family will be meeting up with Cousin It once again, but lo and behold, Fester admits that he’s never understood what the hairy member of the clan is saying, which is or isn’t a surprise since just because Gomez understands It doesn’t mean that anyone else does. But one of the most fun parts of this movie is that this family is by no means boring since each one of them has a strange quirk to them, many quirks in fact, that make them stand out in such a great way that it’s fun just to sit back and watch them do what they do.
It’s going to be different to see the Addams family on the road obviously since normally they’re kept up quite nicely in their home or their surrounding area, but this will give another look at the family in a way that will allow them to grow and evolve, and in some cases force everyone around them to do the same since Addams’ don’t exactly bend the knee to anyone. It will also be interesting to note the dynamic between Wednesday and Pugsley a little further since the two don’t appear to hate each other with a passion, but they won’t shy away from trying to cause bodily harm to each other when the chance presents itself. This is something that’s been ongoing throughout the history of the show since the two siblings have been seen quite often going at one another in dark but strangely lighthearted manner that their parents entirely approve of. If people remember, in the live-action movie with Christina Ricci, Morticia actually hands Wednesday a cleaver when asking her daughter if the butcher’s knife she’s holding is for her brother.
Yeah, that’s how messed up this family is, and people love it since the spirit of the movie has always been one that has been dark but also humorous in a very demented sort of way. With that in mind, a road trip in the family camper is bound to be something that will test the mettle of those around the family more than the family itself. It’s also nice to see that the family is changing just a bit as the years go by and that they’ve continued to evolve at least a little bit.