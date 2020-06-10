What We Learned from The Attack on Titan Season 4 Trailer

The one thing a lot of people aren’t bound to like about this upcoming season of Attack on Titan is that it’s going to be the final season, that much is a given. But this is largely because there’s still a lot of information to cover and a lot of fans are likely wondering just what’s going to end up being cut and if it will be the type of information or action that they’re wanting to see. So far a lot of fans have been pleased with what’s taken place in the hit anime show, but there’s bound to be a few things in season 4 that won’t appease some people even if the creators manage to get as many things right as they can. There’s a lot of story to pack into one season and people are rightfully worried that something might get missed and a crucial story line might be left our or even worse, left incomplete. Suffice to say the creators are bound to do whatever they can in order to make sure that the story is completed as much as it can be and will hopefully satisfy the needs of the audience. While the show appears to have the reverse issue of Game of Thrones, meaning the manga that inspired the TV show is way ahead and leaves much more to be covered, people are still wondering just how in the world one season will encapsulate the rest the story that has yet to be revealed. Those at Screenrant echo this concern in a big way and are also anticipating the solution to the budding problem that might arise if the material has to be condensed.
Given the scope and the breadth of the story it’s likely that some things will be cut out, but as those at Newsweek might agree it’s also very likely that those in charge of this show will be looking carefully at what people have responded to and what information appears most pertinent when trying to put everything together. It could be that they attempted to try to bring everything into the mix, but some thing will undoubtedly get left out either because they feel extraneous in a way or are simply not as essential when it comes to the overall story. In any case the upcoming season looks as though it could possibly please a great number of fans that have been following the story from the beginning. There are bound to be dissenters that don’t like the overall feel of the last season, or that it’s even the last season to speak of, but the it does feel as though the chances are good that a lot of people will feel as though the story is complete by the end. Whether or not the story will continue, or if someone will attempt to keep it moving somehow, is a question that hasn’t really been asked in a big way yet, though it’s one that people might certainly be wise to think about at some point.
The reality of it is that a lot of people don’t want to lose the shows that they’ve come to care about, and four seasons is typically a span of time in which a lot of people that get hooked on an idea find that they can’t really just let it go once it’s all said and done. Considering how long it’s taken for this series to run its course it’s easy to think that people might have had to recap the previous seasons more than once to remind themselves what’s going on and why certain portions of the story are more important than others. But four seasons is a brief period of time when thinking about how long some stories tend to stick around. With Attack on Titan however it almost feels as though four seasons might be more than enough simply because it’s been such a rush from season one onward. Some fans might not agree and could possibly want more, but that would surely take someone with a lot of imagination and a lot of nerve to take the story forward and find another convincing arc that would entertain and energize the series in a different way. The story can always stop but never end, but in many ways some stories might be better off coming to a dead stop until someone can come along with a revolutionary idea that can revive a series.
At the moment season 4 is looking as though it will be intense and will likely entertain and thrill the fans that have been waiting for so eagerly. Hopefully it will encompass as much of the manga as it possibly can, but don’t be too surprised if it manages to miss a few points here and there simply due to expedience and a need to complete the story.