What We Learned from the Ben 10 vs The Universe Trailer

Ben-10 fans should be excited about this one since it looks as though Ben gets to take on one of his biggest challenges yet, taking on an entire universe, or at least a massively powered enemy that’s bent on destroying the earth. Being in charge of a whole planet isn’t exactly new territory for a superhero, but it’s definitely something that should prove to be rather impressive for someone Ben’s ages since, despite the responsibility and the power he holds, this is a lot to put on a young man’s shoulders. This time around it sounds as though he’s going to have to deal with a blast from his past and being mistaken as the enemy, which will no doubt be a difficulty that will keep him from returning home in time to stop all the possible damage that will come. Fans should already be able to guess that Ben will be able to save the day, but there’s also the possibility that things are going to get insanely worse before they get better, which will prompt the emergence of new powers and possibly new abilities that will allow Ben to do what he does best and show just how incredible he can be. Fans are likely going to want to watch this as soon as it’s out since it’s already shaping up to be one the better kid movies of the year.
It’s hard to believe that Ben 10 has been around so long already, but he’s been rocking the Cartoon Network for a while now and has become one of the most loved superheroes of his time. It would be great to say that he’s a different type of superhero, but the truth is that we’ve had heroes like him in the past, maybe not just like him but similar since there are plenty of heroes that have come along that had the charge of protecting the earth. Plus, there are plenty of heroes that have started out young and been imbued with powers in some way or another that make them incredibly strong, fast, durable, and many other things. The ability to tap into the device on his arm and access the powers of so many different aliens though is something fairly unique since it gives Ben an incredible arsenal that can overwhelm quite a few enemies unless an opponent knows how to counter the various aliens that he can morph into. There’s also the idea that he can only use one body at a time, which makes sense considering that there’s only one of him. Plus, he’s at a big disadvantage when he switches from alien to alien since he has to figure out just what he’s doing with each one and therefore makes a target of himself for a short amount of time. It’s a heck of a weakness for something that has so much power, but it does make it all balance out apparently.
Perhaps there will be something that can happen in the movie that will shore up one or two of those weaknesses and allow him the chance to strengthen his bond with the device and even cycle from alien to alien a bit quicker. That would certainly be an advantage to Ben and would no doubt help him to keep from being caught unaware at times when he switches from alien to alien. While he does have a pretty good handle on what he’s doing, his age is still something that trips him up since at times he’s still a little too cocky and doesn’t think that another enemy will be all that tough. This is unfortunately a side effect of still being young and thinking that you’re essentially invincible, something that’s only bound to get worse when a person has a device that can help them change into a form that is for the most part invincible. But it’s this youthful arrogance that kind of gets him into trouble at times even though his will and perseverance manage to get him out of it at the same time. This movie tends to feel as though it’s going to focus on Ben’s need to protect his homeworld and his insecurity at thinking that he’s unable to do so. The kid is 16 after all, he’s bound to take too much on his shoulders and have a few issues with thinking that he’s not doing enough or that he could have done something differently, and it’s bound to make its way into the movie.
All in all, it does look like something that Ben 10 fans will enjoy and that they’ll find compliments the show nicely. Whatever new powers he’ll be granted access to and what he’ll do to protect his world is going to be something to watch no doubt, and the best part is that it’s coming soon.