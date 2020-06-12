What We Learned from The Bill and Ted Trailer

Oh Bill and Ted, you guys had ONE job to do in all that time, one song to create to unite humanity so as to save it and save the future, and what happened? The trailer makes it pretty obvious that despite their destiny, Bill and Ted didn’t exactly live up to the expectations since they’re still playing small gigs and are, as Fatherly shows, middle-aged dads that have yet to put their lives in order and yet to really make a definitive change in the world. If anything they’ve only reverted back to their old ways and are just getting by at the moment, though of course this doesn’t sit well with the high council that makes it a point to remind them that things should have been a lot different at this point and that they’re running out of time. That presents a huge problem for the guys however since they don’t know just how or where to start when it comes to the song that they were destined to write and perform. But what is obvious is that they’ve become the embarrassing dads that a lot of kids wouldn’t be caught dead standing next to while remaining good friends and the same dudes they’ve always been. If nothing else, the movie might serve as a wake-up call to those that thought their music careers would take off after a while an are now stuck as forty to fifty-year old adolescents that have refused to grow up despite everything that life has thrown at them.
Don’t get it twisted, I’m just as hyped to see this movie as anyone since Bill and Ted were a big part of growing up and their adventures are still legendary today to a lot of people. It would be tempting to say that the duo can’t make things any worse for themselves, but as the trailer shows there is a hellscape involved and it does look as though there’s a future in which the guys do go to prison and become bigger, more aggressive, and maybe even a little psychotic. So a lot of people are already starting to wonder after the trailer is whether or not the Bill and Ted we remember are bound to come back at some point or if there’s going to need to be a mega shift in their lives to make them realize what’s really important and get them back on track. The latter sounds more likely since the way the movie is already apparently going, and how those at The Verge have put it, the whole idea of Bill and Ted not having realized their potential yet is the whole idea. What is a question though is whether or not we’ll see someone step in as the princesses since they both have daughters and it’s likely that we’ll at least hear mention of them in the movie.
It does feel likely that we can predict what’s going to happen just based on what we’ve seen but it does feel a little presumptuous to say that it’s going to be easy to map out. After all, the two Bill and Ted movies that we already have weren’t entirely easy to figure out since there was no idea just who they’d be bringing back from the past and a few of the figures were a surprise at least. Plus, the second movie was kind of a head trip since going to hell was a bit over the top but still made for a decent bit of entertainment, even if the second movie didn’t really live up to the first. But as a lot of us get older there are quite a few people that are getting nostalgic for the old days and are wanting to see some sort of conclusion or continuance to older movies that we came to love over time. Bill and Ted didn’t necessarily need another movie since the second ended on a high note with the guys having their kids and their wives and being insanely popular, and also having already saved the timeline. But as it’s been seen in the movies over and over, the future isn’t set in stone and can change with a few decisions here and there, so it’s obvious that Bill and Ted managed to muck something up along the way and have to fix it.
Without George Carlin around though it’s bound to be quite a bit different, and not just because the guys are older and have kids. Carlin wasn’t the biggest part of the movie but he was consistent and he was someone that people enjoyed seeing since he was a great presence. Hopefully there’s some mention of his character in the movie, as that feels as though it would be respectful. Otherwise however the movie already looks like it might be worth going to see.