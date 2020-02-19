Home
TV News
What We Learned from the Castlevania Season 3 Trailer

What We Learned from the Castlevania Season 3 Trailer

5 mins ago

Humans aren’t sitting in a great position when it comes the third season of Castlevania, which might seem a little surprising since Dracula is reportedly dead and those that committed the act are still up for the fighting as the trailer suggests. But given that there are still plenty of evils out there to fight it’s not going to end any time soon apparently since as the trailer implies, real evil never stays dead. So far the next season, which airs this coming March, looks as though it will be off the hook as the action will be nonstop and the story will continue in a manner that makes the plight of humanity, especially in Wallachia, appear about as hopeless as it possibly could. Thinking of how all this came from a game that was deemed as one of the hardest to beat at one time is kind of amusing really since playing Castlevania as a kid it was kind of frustrating to see some people advance past levels that felt way too hard to figure out, only to realize later on that the secrets were pretty easy to use once they were discovered. But we’ve gone way past the video game as it’s been revealed as of late, and as Michael McWhertor of Polygon might agree, things are about to kick off in season three in a way that will only continue to escalate the problems that the humans have to deal with.

For those that aren’t quite up on the Netflix series, a quick recap is in order. In the first season the birth of evil came when Vlad Tepes’ wife Lisa was burned at the stake as a witch for practicing science. Promising vengeance against those that committed the act and all humanity, Vlad unleashes a horde of demons that seeks to create chaos among the world and eventually succeeds. Enter Trevor Belmont, the last of a great line of monster hunters, who has been content to remain in his cups while the chaos ensues. It’s only when he’s contracted by a man seeking to rescue a missing person that meets up with the mage Sypha Belnades, who would eventually become his ally. Together they would eventually take on another individual named Alucard, a professed vampire and son of Vlad and Lisa, who was injured during a fight with his father. Eventually the trio decides to stick together and the hunt for Vlad is on as they began to carve their way through the forces of darkness. For a further look into other details of this story Samantha Hoover of NerdOn could give a slightly bigger picture.

The main point of the second season came with the death of Dracula at the hands of the famed trio as they put to rest the man responsible for Wallachia’s woes, thereby allowing Alucard to take over Dracula’s castle as well as the Belmont archives as Trevor bequeaths them to Alucard, merging their two worlds as Kayleigh Donaldson of Screenrant mentions. Were that the final note of the series it’s obvious that there would have been a great deal of backlash from the fans that had invested a great deal of interest in the show at this point, but thankfully there were still more problems to come in the form of Isaac, who gained a new and even more powerful cynicism against humanity, and Carmilla, who has been scheming from the beginning to usurp the power that she so craved. On top of this all is that Dracula had apparently lost the will to fight since he’d come to realization of what might happen should his plans work to perfection, as vampires would eventually starve if there were no more humans thanks to his vendetta against humanity. In short, season 2 was something of a wake-up call to the dark lord while season 3 is bound to be the fallout of his death and the power vacuum it’s bound to bring about. Into this maelstrom Trevor and Sypha emerge yet again it would appear as the forces of darkness are more than willing to give them challenges they can’t hope to defeat on their own.

Thus far the next season looks very promising and will likely be enough to continue to satisfy the fans that have enjoyed the continual bloodletting as it’s gone of for the past two seasons. It’s a little surprising to find that this video game concept would create such a huge amount of interest among so many since far too often video game movies and series are looked at askance by many of those that never played the games. But thus far anime fans have embraced this idea with a great amount of acceptance as they’ve even gone on to praise the storytelling and impressive effects that continue to take place.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from the Castlevania Season 3 Trailer
Whatever Happened to Shawna Waldron?
Gold Rush’s Todd Hoffman Has Some Interesting Spending Habits
An Unauthorized Japanese Star Wars Tuna Commercial from 1978
Shouldn’t Planet of the Apes Be Left Alone at this Point?
Knives Out Reimagined as a Rom Com in Funny Trailer
Rapunzel Live-Action Movie in Development at Disney
Funny Face
Five Essential Films About Americans in France
Hennessy Carolina
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hennessy Carolina
Michelle Borth
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michelle Borth
Angus Cloud
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Angus Cloud
Taynara Conti
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taynara Conti
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen