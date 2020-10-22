What We Learned from The Crown Season 4 Trailer

If anyone’s getting excited to see the fourth season of The Crown then it’s likely that the above teaser has them in a bit of a tizzy since obviously, Lady Diana Spencer will be a huge part of the season, but it’s also been stated that Prince William and Prince Harry will be introduced as well, so it’s interesting to think of how they’re going to be portrayed and how it will be viewed by the individuals since they’re still very much alive. It’s actually kind of interesting to think of how they might feel about someone playing the part of their mother since many people would no doubt have something to say when it comes to how Lady Diana is being shown on screen given that she was adored by so many around the world. But does anyone else get the feeling that as upright and noble as the English appear in history, they also come with just as much baggage, if not more, as many other cultures? The fact that we haven’t heard that the show has been sued or canceled at this point at least indicates that things are going well enough that the British do have a sense of humor and can appreciate the dramatic take on the show, but one has to wonder if there’s a limit they’ll go to when it comes to how they’re seen on the small screen and whether or not they’ll simply say ‘enough’. This coming season is already making it clear that very few punches are being pulled even if there is a bit of drama going on that will likely be allowed to pass as usual since it’s meant to be a historical drama. Those that tend to take these kinds of shows at face value and believe them to be the unvarnished truth though might want to study up a bit in order to make certain that they’re not taken in by the drama that’s being unfolded.
It’s very possible that the show is doing its absolute best to get everything right, but it also feels as though this would be a serious breach of etiquette and even trust on the part of the British if they were to divulge too much of what goes on in the palace and what the lives of the royals are really like. At this point, tabloids have already blabbed quite a bit about what they think is going on and what some credible sources have stated since keeping secrets in a system such as the British have feels almost impossible at times since too many people have loose lips that want to flap as much as possible for the right price. That probably sounds rather cynical but it should also sound fairly accurate since like it or not there are always people willing to give up secrets for the right price, and there are always people in place to serve as those that will button up those secrets and do whatever it takes to deny any truth to what’s been said to save the good name of those that are currently under fire. It’s a twisted game that those in power have been playing for a very long time and now it’s a part of entertainment as well since people love to know a good, juicy secret, but it’s even better if it’s part of a dramatic series that many people will question and others will take as it is.
Season 4 already looks like it will be traveling pretty quickly through Diana’s life as a royal and will detail the beginning and eventual end of the marriage while at the same time traipsing about to take in several other situations that happened during and around this time to show how the country continued to change as the world around it demanded that it take notice. The Crown is definitely one of those shows that people need to take with a huge grain of salt, but also should be looking into so as to see what’s real and what has been glammed up in order to sell the show to those that are interested in watching it for the entertainment and not just the supposed history behind it. One can easily imagine that a few things have been altered in ways to keep the full story from coming out, especially since there have been plenty of scandals that the British will talk about but might still consider as bad form when trying to make them into something that might be seen as kind of rude and even crude. America isn’t a country that gets to talk too much about the rude and crude history that others have, but there are times when one has to remember that no country is perfect and that every country has a history and parts of it that they’re not entirely proud of sometimes.