What We Learned from The Falcon and the Winter Solider Trailer

Does this feel like Lethal Weapon, the superhero edition, to anyone else? That’s not a slam to the show, but rather an observation since in all honesty there are plenty of risk-taking behaviors that exude from both men, with Bucky sounding more like Murtaugh and Sam sounding more like Riggs a time or two in the trailer. But from an action standpoint, it does feel as though this show is going to deliver more than a little and has plenty of intrigues planned since it would appear that Bucky’s shady past might be coming to light a bit while Sam will be struggling with the legacy bestowed upon him by their buddy Steve Rogers. As Sam says, the legacy of the shield is a bit complicated, but it does feel a though there’s more to it than we’re being given in the trailer, some sort of block that Sam will have to work through as he and Bucky take on the task of filling the void that was left when Captain America vacated his position. As of right now, it would appear that Bucky might actually be trying to put a lot of the past behind him still and move on, but with one threat after another still looming post-Endgame, it’s likely that ‘moving on’ won’t be in the cards.
In some ways, Sam and Bucky almost feel mismatched due to their temperaments, but when one really takes a look they’re the perfect match since they do have enough similarities between them to make this pairing work. For one they’ve both seen and done things that have stuck with them, they both have combat experiences that were more than a little traumatic, and they both disappeared when the Snap happened, so they share something else that a lot of people do, meaning they came back after five years to a world they might not have fully recognized. In Bucky’s case this would be the second time though since after being reconditioned and reprogrammed for the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he was unleashed on a world that he likely didn’t recognize as much. But for any differences they might have, and there are plenty, they’ve been seen as capable of working alongside one another, which could be why someone thought that this would be a good idea. They both have a legacy to try to uphold since their mutual friend left behind a big gap when he decided to stay in the past to set things right and then enjoy the life that he’d always wanted.
It’s also obvious that Helmut Zemo is going to be back, which will be great to see since he hasn’t really been much of a presence in the MCU at this point and people are wanting to see his story develop a bit more. Then there’s the woman with the mask with the red-handprint on it that could possibly be the figure known as Flag-Smasher, who has a history in the Marvel universe as well. There’s already plenty to talk about when it comes to the show and everything it’s already putting together since it would also appear that Bucky and Sam will be doing quite a bit of sightseeing as they travel the world from one location to another, no doubt chasing down Zemo and other terrorists, possibly ULTIMATUM, another group from the Marvel universe that more than a few people likely don’t know much about, but will discover as the show rolls out. It’s going to be a while yet until we get to find out just what’s going on since the show won’t be airing until March of 2021, which is coming steadily closer but is still far enough to give some people a reason to moan and groan considering that they’ve been waiting for this since the announcement was made that the show would be coming. Just imagine how people are going to be feeling now that even more shows and movies have been announced by Disney since between the MCU and Star Wars, there are plenty of ideas that are slated to come out in the next several years.
If anyone is thinking that this show and others will be a fitting replacement for the heroes that have been seen to drop off following Endgame it’s not too far off the mark, but many folks are bound to put a hold on such opinions until they can really get a better sense of how the show is going to go and whether or not it will move forward at the clip they’re hoping for. With the loss of several heroes, among them being Black Panther after the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman, the MCU is going to change in a big way. Hopefully, fans are ready for it.