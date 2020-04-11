What We Learned from The Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer

Right now it’s not so much what we’ve learned from the trailer for season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, it’s what we’ve learned from fan reactions concerning the show as Erik Kain of Forbes makes a good point by stating that it’s become kind of tiring to think that Morgan, who has been such a great character, is now kind of a detractor. Ever since he left The Walking Dead Morgan has been something of a maverick given that he feels as though he could jump back and forth between the shows at his leisure if the writers were so inclined. But on Fear he’s kind of become a bit of an annoyance to some since his tortured narrative is something that should have ended him a while ago or been ditched by now. As it’s been seen in the world of the dead at this point, being morose and melancholy will quite often get a person dead or make them feel like less of a developed character given that they spend a lot of their time moping. Look at what it’s done for Carol over on TWD, she’s become a basketcase type of character that people have either stuck with or thought about not caring about any longer since she can’t appear to get over herself long enough to simply survive. It’s true, getting over depression and various other issues that might crop up in a zombie apocalypse wouldn’t be as easy as snapping your fingers, but when it comes to survival one might think that it’s best to keep your head up and look towards each new day, rather than keep looking to the past.
One hope for the show is that it might finally unite with The Walking Dead, but as Paul Tassi of Forbes points out that could be a long time coming, if it ever happens in the first place, since the time jumps that have been experienced have still managed to keep them apart. Considering that TWD is still well ahead of FTWD there’s no telling just how it could happen, or who would still be standing, once the two shows do finally meet. And there’s no guarantee that it will happen anyway since given the distance between them and the fact that there are still enemies to be fought, it’s hard to say just how likely it would be that said meeting would ever take place. In the coming season though it is looking as though Morgan’s fate could be sealed, though a lot of fans are wondering if this is really going to happen or if the red-eyed vision that we’re seeing is going to be a fakeout of sorts that the show is well known for and has executed many times in the past. Come on, how many times did Glen ‘die’ on TWD before Negan actually punched his ticket?
It is a question though as to how many people are still going to die in FTWD since two of the main characters have been gone for a while, Nick and Madison, which proves that no one is safe. Of course a lot of us already knew that since TWD has been getting rid of characters that were supposed to have hung around for a while longer, such as Andrea. Both shows have made it clear that no one is safe whether they get top billing or not since the whole name of the game is to survive, and if a person can’t do that or isn’t well-liked by the fans there’s a good chance that they’re going to be written off of the show and made into a memory by the next episode. A lot of fans would likely say that both shows have come a long way and yet have started to decline in a big way, though FTWD had a very slow start and finally started to climb into the good graces of the fans as it went along, while TWD started out quick and began to decline in the last several years. Sam Adams of IndieWire had something more to say about this. FWTD however feels like it’s had a serious disadvantage, or a hurdle, to overcome since TWD set the bar so high to begin with that trying to appease the fans and stick to the program in its own way was more than a little difficult. As of now the show definitely has its own course and has been keeping to it more or less for the past few seasons, but the loss of key characters reminds people that one way or another the story does have to evolve, even if that means getting rid of characters that have been through too much to just have axed in such a simple manner.
Right now people are excited to see how season 6 goes, but we’ll see if that excitement lasts.