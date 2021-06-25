What We Learned From The Final Trailer for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad

August is coming up quickly and the Suicide Squad movie is rapidly approaching as people are getting ready to see what’s coming up and are eager for every bit of information they can get. In this trailer, we get to see a little more hear a bit more information on the main objective, Project Starfish. And of course, someone, Peacemaker in this instance, has to remind everyone that starfish is a slang term for someone’s anus. But getting past that disgusting and hilarious reference, one can’t help but wonder just who’s going to bite the big one first and how many deaths there will be before we see the core group form up against the big villain that’s coming as the final battle, supposedly. It’s also more evident now that Bloodsport is going to be one of the more important members of the team, and it kind of looks like they’re using the same angle they used with Deadshot in the first movie, which is unrelated just so everyone knows. It would be pretty funny if James Gunn managed to work in some type of dialogue or Easter eggs that alluded to the movie that came before this one.
But learning any new information is likely bound to be a personal thing since a lot of people have been analyzing and watching the trailers up to this point to find any and every clue about what’s going to happen since, well, that’s what some fans do. Everyone enjoys these types of movies differently after all, and for some people that means slowing down to check every possible frame for a clue that might lead them to an ‘aha’ type of moment that they can then share with everyone online or keep to themselves in order to have an edge on their fellow moviegoers when it comes time to sit down and enjoy a bucket of greasy popcorn and the movie that they believe they know everything about. Even those that have read the comics religiously probably only have the best guess scenario at this point since many filmmakers haven’t been sticking entirely to the source material when it comes to storylines.
On one hand that’s kind of irritating since a lot of us would love to see our favorite stories on the big screen, but on the other hand, it’s actually kind of nice since it’s not quite as predictable any longer. This time around though the Suicide Squad is going to be so big that it can afford to lose members and keep pushing on, whereas the first one couldn’t lose that many if they wanted to have enough to complete the mission. It’s almost as though Gunn looked at the first movie and figured that there simply weren’t enough bodies lying around or enough collateral damage and figured that going bigger would be that much better. The hope is that there’s more unity in this movie than there was in the first one since the whole idea of putting in the Joker and then trying to shift focus to the Enchantress back and forth was a mess. It is interesting though how part of Bloodsport’s back story is that he put Superman in the ICU. That will be a nice addition that people will be talking about most likely.
Of course, one thing that people are going to obsess on is which Superman Bloodsport took down, since apparently as of now even James Gunn doesn’t know. But the continued footage of the big bad guy and the other members of the squad is interesting since it still feels like the buildup to something that’s going to irritate a lot of fans or make them jump back and shout that they weren’t ready to lose this character or that character, and so on and so forth. The thing is, there’s been plenty of warning, so it’s fair to say that if people don’t expect to see their favorite get taken out then they had ample time to prepare themselves. It’s already been made clear that this movie is going to get down and dirty, and there are only a couple of people that are even close to being guaranteed safe since Peacemaker’s upcoming solo series kind of leaves him in the clear, and there’s no way that any DC movie is going to kill of Harley Quinn.
It’s even fair to say that Amanda Waller might live to see another movie even if the character is absolutely repellent and needs to be given her comeuppance in a hurry. But so far there’s no chance of seeing such a thing since she appears to plan for one contingency after another. If she does manage to kick the bucket it’s fair to say that a lot of fans would cheer since she’s such a horrid character. But then again, there are a lot of ways to bring a character back to life.